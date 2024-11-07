The 4 Types Of Maple Syrup Grades, Explained

The autumn season is a time for pumpkin spice, apple cider, and maple flavors. The sweet syrup made from the sap of maple trees is often synonymous with pancakes, but this common condiment more frequently takes the form of an artificially-flavored sugary substance. There are plenty of unconventional ways to use maple syrup in the kitchen, provided you can distinguish the difference between real and fake maple syrup.

Characterized by a rich sweetness with notes of both toffee and caramel, maple syrup actually has four different grades in its pure form, each of which has a distinct color and flavor. While the real difference between Grade A and Grade B maple syrup comes down to a variance in texture and taste, there is more than meets the eye when it comes to Golden, Amber, Dark, and Very Dark maple syrup. The grading scale for maple syrup starts with Golden, the lightest in color and taste, and levels up in intensity of both, ending with the robust-flavored Very Dark.

Experts use a two-part approach to grading, which is determined by the look and density of the syrup. The amount of light transmission is measured by a spectrometer to figure out where on the scale the syrup is classified. For example, the Very Dark grade of maple syrup is so dense that the least bit of light will pass through. It also has the strongest flavor. You can find Anderson's Maple Syrup in Very Dark on Amazon among other grades and brands, each of which can be used in a different and delightful way.

