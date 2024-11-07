The 4 Types Of Maple Syrup Grades, Explained
The autumn season is a time for pumpkin spice, apple cider, and maple flavors. The sweet syrup made from the sap of maple trees is often synonymous with pancakes, but this common condiment more frequently takes the form of an artificially-flavored sugary substance. There are plenty of unconventional ways to use maple syrup in the kitchen, provided you can distinguish the difference between real and fake maple syrup.
Characterized by a rich sweetness with notes of both toffee and caramel, maple syrup actually has four different grades in its pure form, each of which has a distinct color and flavor. While the real difference between Grade A and Grade B maple syrup comes down to a variance in texture and taste, there is more than meets the eye when it comes to Golden, Amber, Dark, and Very Dark maple syrup. The grading scale for maple syrup starts with Golden, the lightest in color and taste, and levels up in intensity of both, ending with the robust-flavored Very Dark.
Experts use a two-part approach to grading, which is determined by the look and density of the syrup. The amount of light transmission is measured by a spectrometer to figure out where on the scale the syrup is classified. For example, the Very Dark grade of maple syrup is so dense that the least bit of light will pass through. It also has the strongest flavor. You can find Anderson's Maple Syrup in Very Dark on Amazon among other grades and brands, each of which can be used in a different and delightful way.
Golden
So named for its appearance, Golden maple syrup is harvested at the beginning of the sugaring season, which can start as early as mid-January in the Northern Hemisphere. Previously referred to as "fancy," this syrup is notable for its thin consistency and relatively light, delicate, and mild flavor. With its notes of vanilla, the best uses for this syrup are geared toward desserts. For example, you can drizzle a bit of Golden maple syrup over a croffle (croissant waffle) recipe or even use it as a topping for a dish of your favorite store-brand vanilla ice cream.
One of the biggest benefits of using pure maple syrup as opposed to an artificially-flavored version is the presence of vitamins and nutrients. If you're looking for a sweetener that's on the lighter side, try mixing up 365 Organic Grade A Golden Syrup (available on Amazon) with one of the best Greek yogurt brands and a handful of fresh berries for a wholesome treat. This light syrup grade also works well stirred into a bowl of oatmeal or added to your morning coffee.
Amber
Amber maple syrup is the most popular with a wide variety of uses both for breakfast treats as well as other mealtime staples. This syrup grade is collected during the middle of the maple syrup season and is, as its name indicates, amber in color. It is also slightly more dense in consistency. The rich flavor notes present in Amber maple syrup make it ideal as a topper for sweet breakfast foods as well as a sweet inclusion for cocktails, barbecue sauces, and even salad dressings.
You can find many popular brands, such as Maple Grove Farms Organic Pure Amber Maple Syrup on Amazon, to use in your favorite dishes. On the breakfast side, this slightly thicker and more flavorful maple syrup is great to use on fluffy banana pancakes or milk bread French toast. For savory dishes, try it in this maple-mustard vinaigrette recipe adapted from Moxie Bakery or use it to punch up any other flavorful salad dressing recipes.
Dark
Dark maple syrup is characterized by its increased density, darkened color, and intense flavor. It is produced later on in the sugaring season and is notably thicker and richer than its predecessors on the grading scale. Dark maple syrup is particularly useful in baked dishes. For example, you can find a bottle of 365 Organic Grade A Dark Maple Syrup on Amazon that would work well in a maple-roasted butternut squash recipe. The consistency of the syrup holds up to high heat and enriches your dishes with a bold sweetness.
This syrup grade also makes a great glaze for smoking and grilling. If you're making maple-smoked bacon, it's the perfect addition to get the right robust flavor for your pork. Try it in a maple bourbon steak tips recipe for the perfect braising and basing liquid. On the vegetarian side, you can also use Dark maple syrup for a maple sesame tofu recipe to give an even more intense flavor to your dinner. It even works well splashed into bourbon-based cocktails.
Very Dark
Topping out at the end of the grading scale is Very Dark maple syrup. It is produced at the end of the maple syrup sugaring season, which can extend through April in the Northern Hemisphere, and is the most viscous and richly flavored of all four grades. The strength of flavor in Very Dark maple syrup means that it will maintain throughout the cooking process, making it ideal for baking into desserts, breads, and much more. Because Very Dark is the most flavorful of all the maple syrup grades, the maple taste will infuse perfectly into a number of your favorite fall meals.
Try adding it into a side dish such as slow cooker baked beans to complete your barbecue dinner. You can also include it with delicious and bold baked goods, such as bourbon-maple monkey bread. For a protein-packed fall dish, use Very Dark maple syrup in a sheet-pan maple glazed chicken thighs and butternut squash recipe. With four different grades of real maple syrup to choose from, there's no limit to your creative options in the kitchen.