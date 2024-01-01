Sheet-Pan Maple-Glazed Chicken Thighs And Butternut Squash Recipe
When you're short on time and energy, bring together the sweet and tangy flavors of the Middle East in this sheet-pan maple-glazed chicken thighs and butternut squash recipe. Ready in 10 minutes of work and just a little baking, this sheet pan meal will leave you with minimal dishes and maximum enjoyment.
Boneless chicken thighs and butternut squash chunks are coated in a marinade of yogurt, maple syrup, paprika, and a touch of heat from red pepper flakes. After a quick bake in the oven, the sugars in the maple syrup caramelize to give the dish a rich and glossy coat that gets augmented by the earthy notes of fresh thyme. A sprinkle of diced fresh parsley and more yogurt sauce that's been brightened up with lemon give more contrast and depth to this unique dish. With a short list of ingredients and low effort, this dish will delight adults and kids alike.
This sheet-pan recipe is a testament to how a few well-chosen ingredients can create a meal that's both satisfying and simple to prepare. Whether you're cooking for your family on a busy weeknight or entertaining friends on the weekend, this recipe promises to deliver robust flavors with minimal fuss.
Gather the ingredients for sheet-pan maple-glazed chicken thighs and butternut squash recipe
Most of the ingredients needed to create this one-pan, sweet-and-savory meal can be found in any grocery store. Begin with boneless, skinless chicken thighs and a ripe butternut squash for your main components. To make the sauce and marinade for the meal, you will want to blend Greek yogurt, pure maple syrup, sweet paprika, crushed red pepper flakes for a hint of heat, lemon juice, and a touch of kosher salt and black pepper for seasoning. Olive oil not only aids in cooking but also helps to carry the flavors throughout the dish. Fresh thyme and parsley will bring an earthy, aromatic touch to the chicken. With these ingredients on hand, your kitchen will be filled with the enticing aroma of a comforting, home-cooked meal in no time.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 375 F.
Step 2: Prep baking pan
Cover a baking pan with parchment paper and drizzle with 1 teaspoon of olive oil.
Step 3: Make the marinade
Make the chicken marinade: In a small bowl, mix together Greek yogurt, 2 tablespoons maple syrup, 3 tablespoons olive oil, kosher salt, black pepper, sweet paprika, and crushed red pepper.
Step 4: Arrange chicken and squash
Place the chicken thighs and butternut squash on the prepared baking sheet.
Step 5: Cover with marinade
Drizzle the marinade over the chicken and squash. Toss everything well to coat. Drizzle with remaining 2 tablespoons of oil.
Step 6: Bake for 20 minutes
Transfer to the preheated oven and roast for 20 minutes.
Step 7: Increase heat
Increase the oven temperature to 425 F.
Step 8: Top with additional ingredients
Remove the chicken sheet pan from the oven. Drizzle chicken with remaining 1 tablespoon maple syrup and sprinkle with thyme leaves.
Step 9: Finish baking
Bake for an additional 10 minutes, until the chicken is golden and reaches 160 F in the thickest part of the thigh. (The chicken will finish cooking out of the oven.)
Step 10: Mix yogurt sauce
While the chicken cooks, mix the yogurt sauce: In a small bowl, stir together Greek yogurt, maple syrup, lemon juice, sweet paprika, crushed red pepper, and ⅓ cup diced parsley. Season with salt and pepper, to taste.
Step 11: Serve chicken and squash with yogurt
Sprinkle baked chicken thighs with additional chopped parsley and serve with the paprika yogurt sauce.
Can this sheet-pan chicken and butternut squash be prepared ahead of time?
Preparing the components of this sheet pan chicken dinner ahead of time can make the process of throwing this dish together for a weeknight meal or dinner party that much simpler. The chicken and squash can be prepped up to a day in advance by coating the chicken thighs and butternut squash pieces in the yogurt marinade and letting it rest to soak up the flavors overnight. Refrigerating the ingredients for up to 8 hours will allow the flavors to permeate the chicken and will give you a head start on cooking. When ready to bake, simply remove the sheet pan from the fridge while the oven preheats so that the chicken and squash can come to room temperature before roasting. This helps ensure even cooking and better caramelization. With most of the work done in advance, you'll be able to pop this hearty and satisfying meal straight into the oven for a fuss-free dinner that looks and tastes like you spent hours in the kitchen.
Can sheet-pan maple-glazed chicken thighs be made with other cuts of chicken?
You can certainly make this no-fuss sheet pan meal with other cuts of chicken beyond boneless, skinless thighs. For example, you could use bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs or drumsticks, instead. The cooking time will need to be adjusted to account for the bone and skin, but the results will be even juicier and more flavorful. Bone-in thighs will require 45–50 minutes of baking time, while drumsticks will need 30–35 minutes. The skin may cause the chicken pieces to brown more quickly, so tenting them with foil partway through is a great way to prevent over-browning before the interior is cooked through. Chicken breasts are also an option, but in that case, you will want to reduce the baking time to 20–25 minutes and monitor the pan closely for doneness since they cook faster. You can even use chicken sausage and bake the dish for the same time as specified in the recipe. The maple glaze and seasoning will add sweetness and flavor to any chicken meat, and they're a great complement to most winter squashes, as well.
Can I use a non-dairy substitute for the Greek yogurt in this sheet-pan chicken recipe?
You can easily make a delicious, dairy-free version of the maple glazed chicken and butternut squash sheet pan dinner by substituting the Greek yogurt called for in the original recipe with a plain, unsweetened non-dairy yogurt. When selecting the non-dairy yogurt, look for a thick, creamy variety such as soy, coconut, almond, or even cashew-based yogurts to mimic the texture and coating ability of traditional Greek yogurt. A soy or coconut yogurt would be ideal for a nut-free option, but check the ingredient list carefully to ensure that your choice is both plain and unsweetened before using. While the flavor profile may differ slightly from dairy-based yogurt, the non-dairy substitution will still tenderize the chicken and provide a luscious base for the maple glaze and spices. Once you make the non-dairy marinade, make sure you taste it and adjust the seasoning amounts to taste if the flavors seem lacking. Since non-dairy yogurts have their own unique flavors, use the original recipe quantities as a base before trying out your own tweaks and variations.
- For the maple chicken thighs
- ½ cup plain Greek yogurt
- 2 + 1 tablespoons maple syrup, divided
- 3 + 2 tablespoons olive oil, divided
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- ½ teaspoon black pepper
- 1 teaspoon sweet paprika
- ½ teaspoon crushed red pepper
- 2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken thighs, patted dry
- 1 (1 ½-pound) butternut squash, peeled and cut into 2-inch pieces
- 3 sprigs thyme, stems removed
- For the paprika yogurt sauce
- ½ cup plain Greek yogurt
- 1 tablespoon maple syrup
- ½ lemon, juiced
- 1 teaspoon sweet paprika
- ½ teaspoon crushed red pepper
- ⅓ cup chopped fresh parsley, plus more for garnish
- Kosher salt and black pepper, to taste
|Calories per Serving
|504
|Total Fat
|20.5 g
|Saturated Fat
|5.9 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|222.8 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|29.7 g
|Dietary Fiber
|4.6 g
|Total Sugars
|12.1 g
|Sodium
|1,178.7 mg
|Protein
|52.2 g