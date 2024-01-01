Sheet-Pan Maple-Glazed Chicken Thighs And Butternut Squash Recipe

When you're short on time and energy, bring together the sweet and tangy flavors of the Middle East in this sheet-pan maple-glazed chicken thighs and butternut squash recipe. Ready in 10 minutes of work and just a little baking, this sheet pan meal will leave you with minimal dishes and maximum enjoyment.

Boneless chicken thighs and butternut squash chunks are coated in a marinade of yogurt, maple syrup, paprika, and a touch of heat from red pepper flakes. After a quick bake in the oven, the sugars in the maple syrup caramelize to give the dish a rich and glossy coat that gets augmented by the earthy notes of fresh thyme. A sprinkle of diced fresh parsley and more yogurt sauce that's been brightened up with lemon give more contrast and depth to this unique dish. With a short list of ingredients and low effort, this dish will delight adults and kids alike.

This sheet-pan recipe is a testament to how a few well-chosen ingredients can create a meal that's both satisfying and simple to prepare. Whether you're cooking for your family on a busy weeknight or entertaining friends on the weekend, this recipe promises to deliver robust flavors with minimal fuss.