5 Drinks That Are Better With A Splash Of Maple Syrup

Maple syrup isn't just for warm stacks of pancakes and flavoring smoked bacon. We're all for embracing the sweeter side of life, particularly while sipping delicious beverages. Maple syrup is the ideal ingredient for the task, as the earthy, caramel-tasting sweetener can be easily spooned into mugs, drizzled into cups, and poured into blenders. Plus, instead of having to wait for sugar crystals to dissolve, a quick addition of maple syrup can quickly sweeten up a drink so you can get to sipping and smiling over your tasty creations stat.

The natural ingredient comes packed with nutrients like riboflavin and thiamin, minerals, and compounds that have been studied by researchers investigating the health-promoting properties of the sweetener. If you're starting the day off on a soothing note with a warm cup of coffee or looking to perk up a dull afternoon with a refreshingly cool smoothie, drinks sweetened with maple syrup have the power to transform even expected, mundane routines. After all, we bet you deserve a treat.