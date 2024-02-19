Does Maple Syrup Actually Expire?

Out of all of the sweeteners available in today's world, both artificial and natural, maple syrup is still a clear favorite among many. With an enticing amber hue, a smooth, sticky mouthfeel, and a rich sweetness that nothing else can quite imitate, there are many classic and unconventional uses for maple syrup — from coating a towering stack of fresh buttermilk pancakes to elevating your morning cup of coffee. For these reasons and so many more, it is always a great idea to keep a bottle of the stuff on hand in your kitchen; however, be aware that maple syrup doesn't last forever.

You may not expect it to due to its long shelf life, but maple syrup does, in fact, expire. Like most other foods, it can be exposed to bacteria and other pathogens once its seal is broken, leading to a decline in the syrup's quality and causing it to spoil. According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), maple syrup will last unopened for about one year, and for an additional year after it has been opened – if refrigerated. After this point, it is best to consider the syrup expired.