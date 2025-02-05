How A Pinch Of Salt Can Improve Your Maple Syrup
Maple syrup is the preferred sweetener of many, and not just in Canada. The amber-colored liquid gives white sugar a run for its money by providing the same sweetness but with a deeper, more complex, and arguably better flavor. Where sugar has only a starkly sweet taste, maple syrup has notes of caramel and toffee with a slight nuttiness. That's why the syrup shines so well on its own or in combination with foods of mild flavor — namely pancakes. And while a lot of people would call maple syrup perfect as is, there's one surprising ingredient that takes it from amazing to outstanding, and that's salt. Adding a touch of salt to your maple syrup brings the level of sweetness into perfect balance and makes the flavor really pop.
Salt does more than just make food salty; it enhances the natural flavors of food. As such, it doesn't only serve a purpose in savory foods. In fact, almost all baking and dessert recipes call for a small amount of salt for this exact reason — it brings out the sweet flavors of any sweet treat. Maple syrup has an interesting flavor by nature, but it can still edge on overly sweet in large quantities or if eaten with other sweet foods. But with the addition of salt, maple syrup's sweetness is kept in check, so its flavor can come through beautifully.
Other perfect pairings for maple syrup
Even if it hadn't occurred to you before to salt your maple syrup, it makes sense when you think of ways this condiment (can we call it that?) is used other than to top pancakes. Chicken and waffles is nothing without maple syrup, proving that the sweet stuff greatly benefits from a salty and/or savory addition. It also shines as the sweet counterpart of the sweet and salty combo in many other dishes; maple syrup is the key to better hasselback sweet potatoes, it pairs well with umami sauces and marinades with ingredients like miso, and maple syrup poached eggs are a good choice for a sweet and savory breakfast. Perhaps the ultimate maple syrup and salt combo? Add smoked salt and maple syrup to mushrooms to make them taste like bacon. That one's for you, non-meat eaters!
Whether your preferred method of maple syrup consumption is to sweeten your waffles, glaze meat before throwing it on the grill, or simply pour some in your morning cup of coffee, a touch of salt will go a long way.