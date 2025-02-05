How A Pinch Of Salt Can Improve Your Maple Syrup

Maple syrup is the preferred sweetener of many, and not just in Canada. The amber-colored liquid gives white sugar a run for its money by providing the same sweetness but with a deeper, more complex, and arguably better flavor. Where sugar has only a starkly sweet taste, maple syrup has notes of caramel and toffee with a slight nuttiness. That's why the syrup shines so well on its own or in combination with foods of mild flavor — namely pancakes. And while a lot of people would call maple syrup perfect as is, there's one surprising ingredient that takes it from amazing to outstanding, and that's salt. Adding a touch of salt to your maple syrup brings the level of sweetness into perfect balance and makes the flavor really pop.

Salt does more than just make food salty; it enhances the natural flavors of food. As such, it doesn't only serve a purpose in savory foods. In fact, almost all baking and dessert recipes call for a small amount of salt for this exact reason — it brings out the sweet flavors of any sweet treat. Maple syrup has an interesting flavor by nature, but it can still edge on overly sweet in large quantities or if eaten with other sweet foods. But with the addition of salt, maple syrup's sweetness is kept in check, so its flavor can come through beautifully.