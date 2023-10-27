Maple Syrup Is The Key To Elevating Hasselback Sweet Potatoes

As you begin to think about which dishes to include in your Thanksgiving lineup, consider adding maple hasselback sweet potatoes to the list. The addition of maple syrup creates a deliciously indulgent, slightly caramelized sweet potato. By slicing the tubers hasselback style (cut in thin, fan-like slices but not all the way through), the maple syrup gets the chance to mingle with every part of the potato, creating a subtle but sweet flavor in each bite.

If you're debating using real or fake maple syrup for this dish, use the real stuff for the best results. By using artificial maple syrup, you lose out on the robust, nutty flavors that come with the authentic variety. As a bonus, you'll know you're supporting hundreds of years of tree-tapping work while you enjoy your delicious meal. Real maple syrup is a great investment for the fall since you can use it in several maple-themed dishes.