Make Mushrooms Taste Like Bacon With Smoked Salt And A Touch Of Maple Syrup

Umami is the newest yet most complex of our five tastes. Discovered in the early 1900s by Japanese chemist Kikunae Ikeda, umami's flavor can be attributed to three main chemical components: glutamate, inosinate, and guanylate. Mushrooms are a rare food containing two components, making them the ultimate umami ingredients.

While mushrooms add a burst of earthy and meaty flavors to any dish, seasoning them with smoked salt and a touch of maple syrup will transform them into vegan bacon. Umami flavors run the savory gamut, including earthy, funky, fishy, meaty, herbal, and aromatic. Smokiness also falls under the umami umbrella. As a type of meat, bacon is already packed full of umami savoriness. Furthermore, the majority of packaged bacon is smoked.

Luckily, you don't have to spend hours smoking, grilling, or charring mushrooms to achieve that rich smoky flavor; smoked salt manages to harness and concentrate it into a convenient seasoning. A sprinkle of smoked salt will complement the mushroom's meatiness and add that smoky umami layer all bacon lovers know so well.

Not only is bacon smoked, but many of the latest gourmet strips served at restaurants have a maple flavor to complement the smokiness. Maple has an almost caramelized flavor with a distinct depth that stands up to the robustness of smoked bacon. The touch of maple syrup brings the same complex and sweet complement to the smoked salt you use to season your mushrooms.