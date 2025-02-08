25 Best Sandwich Recipes To Make For Lunch On The Go
Sandwiches may just be the best-ever format for food. They come in so many different shapes and sizes, with limitless ingredients and slews of sauces. Plus, a lot of the time, they're portable, which means they're perfect for when you need to take a meal on the go. But if you've gotten bored of your standard turkey and cheddar or peanut butter and jelly, it might be time to switch things up and try something new on the sandwich front.
Enter this compilation of some of our favorite sandwich recipes, all perfect for when you need to take your lunch on the go. Most of these sandwiches come together quickly, so you can prepare them just before you head out the door. We've also tried to choose options that won't be too messy when you're messy when you're eating without a plate in front of you (although you may want to bring a napkin along for good measure). These are our 25 best sandwich recipes to make for lunch on the go.
Green Goddess Air-Fried Chicken Wrap
When you're craving a light and refreshing lunch that will still leave you feeling full and satisfied, look no further than this Green Goddess Air-Fried Chicken Wrap. Romaine lettuce, avocado, and chickpeas provide the healthy base for the wrap, while the panko-breaded chicken adds both a crunchy texture and satiating protein to the finished dish. The anchovy-based sauce finishes it all off with a salty, umami, and herby dash of flavor. Layer it on a burrito tortilla of your choosing.
Satay-Inspired Peanut-Crusted Chicken Sandwich
If you want a taste of street food in sandwich form, you may want to consider making this Satay-Inspired Peanut-Crusted Chicken Sandwich. That peanut crust gives the chicken in this recipe a distinctive crunch, and the peanut sauce adds an earthy note to the dish that plays well with the addition of quick-pickled carrots. All of those elements come together between a brioche bun, making for the most luxurious on-the-go meal you could ever imagine.
Baked Panelle Sandwich
Have you ever had panelle before? It's a popular Sicilian street food that's made of chickpea flour, with a texture somewhat similar to tofu. As it turns out, it makes for a delicious sandwich, which is why you might want to try to make this Baked Panelle Sandwich at home. Because you're baking the panelle instead of frying it, you won't have to contend with a huge mess in your kitchen. Even by baking the panelle, though, you'll get a crispy texture that shines in a bun.
Recipe: Baked Panelle Sandwich
Mediterranean Eggplant Panini
Let's get one thing straight: Sandwiches absolutely do not need to include the meat. In fact, some of our all-time favorite sandwiches, including this Mediterranean Eggplant Panini, are completely meat free — and that's just the way we like it. The eggplant is important here, of course, but so are the jarred roasted red peppers, which add a soft, velvety texture to the sandwich while providing a sweet note as well. The homemade olive pâté takes it to a whole new level.
Recipe: Mediterranean Eggplant Panini
Nashville Hot Chicken Wraps with Pickle Slaw
There are a thousand chicken sandwich (and wrap) recipes in cookbooks and online, but the best all include spicy chicken, like these Nashville Hot Chicken Wraps with Pickle Slaw. The spicy fried chicken is out of this world, and it's surprisingly easy to make, even if you're not used to frying chicken on the regular. The pickle slaw, though, is what really makes this sandwich shine, creating a lovely, acidic contrast with the heat and sauciness of the chicken.
Golden Bombay Sandwich with Cilantro-Mint Chutney
There's nothing better than a Bombay sandwich, but you may not be able to go all the way to Mumbai to snag one for yourself. Enter this Indian-inspired sandwich that features potato as the main sandwich ingredient. Don't worry, though — it's far from a sandwich of bland carbs. The cilantro-mint chutney is an elite sandwich topping (but if you make a little extra, you can use it in other ways as well), and the fresh veggies top it all off with a fresh touch.
Peruvian-Inspired Shrimp Salad Sandwich
When you're looking for a light lunch that cures your seafood cravings, turn to this Peruvian-Inspired Shrimp Salad Sandwich. It's super easy to make — just start with some shrimp, then add onion, garlic, cilantro, and other fresh ingredients to brighten it up. Make a mayo and lime juice-based sauce, toss it all together, and serve it on a bun. Just remember: Since this is seafood, you'll want to make sure you keep it cold until you're ready to eat.
Red Lentil Falafel Pita Sandwich
Falafel can be made out of many different ingredients, but we happen to particularly love falafel made from red lentils. That's why they're the heart of this recipe for Red Lentil Falafel Pitas, a stuffed sandwich that's easy to make ahead and take on the go. Those lentils are combined with a slew of seasoning to make for a flavorful falafel base, and then the cooked falafel is added to a pita along with a smattering of fresh veggies.
Recipe: Red Lentil Falafel Pita Sandwich
Herbified Shredded Chicken Salad Sandwich
You may have had sad, bland, and far-too-creamy chicken salad in your life, and that can turn you off of the dish. But to make a delicious chicken salad, all you need is a ton of herbs. They're at the forefront of this recipe for Herbified Shredded Chicken Salad Sandwiches, which are incredibly easy to make. You can use homemade shredded chicken or just snag a rotisserie chicken from your local grocery store, then combine it with mayo, mustard, and a ton of herbs.
Antipasti Italian Chicken Wrap
Many of us probably wish we could take the afternoon off and spend the time at an Italian cafe while we eat our lunch. Well, that may not be an option on this day in particular, but you might just feel like you're at an Italian cafe if you make this Antipasta Italian Chicken Wrap. Arugula, roasted red peppers, and artichoke hearts give the chicken a light, fresh, and flavorful canvas, and the wrap brings it all together in one portable package.
Recipe: Antipasti Italian Chicken Wrap
Green Goddess Avocado Sandwich
Whether you're specifically looking for a meat-free sandwich for lunch or you're just craving something light and fresh during your lunch break, this Green Goddess Avocado Sandwich has you covered. You'll need an avocado, of course, which lends a lovely creaminess to the sandwich, in addition to cucumber for crunch and lettuce for crispness. Using a lot of herbs, too, will ensure that the sandwich turns out as flavorful as possible. Use a crusty, airy bread for the best texture.
Recipe: Green Goddess Avocado Sandwich
Bacon-Goat Cheese Frittata Sandwich
Who said eggs just have to be for breakfast? Eggs shine in this recipe for a Bacon-Goat Cheese Frittata Sandwich. It's super easy to make this frittata, and the combination of heavy, fatty, and savory bacon works really well with light and bright goat cheese. Add some arugula on top, layer it all on a ciabatta roll, and you have an unforgettable sandwich to take on the go during even your busiest days of the week.
California-Style Breakfast Sliders
Okay, we know, these say "breakfast sliders." But just because a recipe calls for ingredients you'd typically eat at breakfast doesn't mean this isn't a sandwich you can enjoy all day long. In fact, this recipe for California-Style Breakfast Sliders is one of our favorites because it allows you to eat more than one sandwich. Stacked with eggs, bacon, cheese, avocado, and alfalfa sprouts, this sandwich will have you feeling your best — no matter what time of day you decide to eat it.
Za'atar Egg Salad Sandwich
You've probably had a thousand basic, boring egg salad sandwiches out there, but now, it's time for a change. Enter our Za'atar Egg Salad Sandwich. Za'atar is a spice blend that hails from the Middle East, and it can lend any dish a ton of flavor. That's what makes it work so well with egg salad, which can be a rather bland dish without plenty of seasoning. Those ingredients come together to create one of the easiest — and most delicious — lunches you could make.
Recipe: Za'atar Egg Salad Sandwich
Plant-Based Tofu Shawarma Pitas
Think you can't have shawarma because you don't eat meat? Well, think again, because these Plant-Based Tofu Shawarma Pitas are proving you wrong. The process of making this tofu shawarma yields an incredibly flavorful base for the sandwich, which is only enhanced by the homemade tahini sauce, in addition to lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, of course. It's not so heavy that it'll leave you feeling too full at your desk, but it's undeniably satisfying any time of the day.
Recipe: Plant-Based Tofu Shawarma Pitas
Spicy Cucumber Tea Sandwiches
You may think of tea sandwiches as something that's only appropriate for a tea party, but think again — they actually make great on-the-go snacks. Pack a few, and you have a portable, easy-to-eat lunch that'll be just as light and refreshing as you crave. But these are not your plain old boring tea sandwiches. Rather, because they have a little bit of spice to them, there's something there to keep you going back again and again for another bite.
Recipe: Spicy Cucumber Tea Sandwiches
Green Goddess Sandwich
We always feel our best when we eat our greens. And when we need a big dose of those greens, this Green Goddess Sandwich is sure to get the job done. Absolutely packed with veggies, it'll make you feel as good as it tastes. You'll need an avocado, some butter lettuce, cucumber, sprouts, a green tomato, and a ton of herbs in addition to mozzarella to make this sandwich. Plus, just wait until you try that delicious homemade sauce.
Recipe: Green Goddess Sandwich
Pesto Prosciutto Breakfast Sandwich
Here's another one that's labeled as a breakfast sandwich but also makes for an ideal lunch on the go. It's a Pesto Prosciutto Breakfast Sandwich, and it has everything you could want in a sandwich. There's the fatty prosciutto that gives your sandwich a chewy element, along with the fluffy eggs that keep things nice and light. The roasted tomatoes provide sweetness and umami, and the aioli brings it all together in a perfectly portable package.
Sweet and Savory Club Sandwich
A club sandwich can be a thing of glory. With so many different ingredients stacked high, it's hard not to love this classic sandwich format. But, unfortunately, some club sandwiches are bland and boring, without much to break up the monotony of deli slices and cheap cheese. That's where this Sweet and Savory Club Sandwich recipe comes in. Brown sugar adds a touch of sweetness to the Thanksgiving-themed sandwich, and tart cranberries help balance it out.
Recipe: Sweet and Savory Club Sandwich
Savory and Sweet Monte Cristo Sandwich
Just because you're taking lunch on the go doesn't mean you shouldn't be able to chow down on something nice and indulgent. That's why we suggest trying out this recipe for a Savory and Sweet Monte Cristo Sandwich. Ham, provolone cheese, and fig jam offer simple but well-balanced and ultimately delicious layers of sandwich, which get squeezed between soft pieces of challah. The sweetness from the jam and sugar pair oh-so-well with the savory meat and melted cheese.
Chorizo, Egg, and Cheese Breakfast Torta
There's nothing quite like a torta, which is beautiful in all its forms, but especially delicious when it's stacked with breakfast foods like you'll find in this recipe for Chorizo, Egg, and Cheese Breakfast Tortas. Sure, it may be a breakfast recipe, but you can enjoy it during lunch as well. This Mexican-inspired sandwich packs some spice from the chorizo, which is tempered by the creaminess of the avocado. Oh, and don't forget the homemade crema that will finish it all off.
Classic Reuben Sandwich
For true meat and cheese lovers, there may be no better sandwich than a Reuben, and this Classic Reuben Sandwich is sure to fill you up at lunchtime. Corned beef is at the heart of this recipe, along with Swiss cheese, which adds a layer of richness and creaminess to the sandwich, and sauerkraut, which provides a bright, acidic note to the otherwise rich sandwich. It all comes together in about 15 minutes, making for a quick lunch you can take on the go.
Recipe: Classic Reuben Sandwich
Easy Benedictine and Bacon Sandwich
There's nothing like the combo of light, fresh ingredients with something heavier and heartier like bacon. And what's just what this Easy Benedictine and Bacon Sandwich has to offer. The bacon, when cooked to a perfect crisp, adds texture, fat, and tons of flavor to this ultra-herby sandwich. Cucumber, onion, and arugula ensure that you're getting plenty of veggies in, and airy bread brings it all together. We suggest using a good-quality sourdough loaf or seeded whole grain bread.
Tofu Banh Mi
Vietnamese banh mi offer everything you could want in a sandwich: the meaty protein source, the crisp veggies, and plenty of herbs to brighten it up. Luckily, you can add just about any kind of protein to this sandwich, from pork to chicken. But if you avoid meat — or you're just looking for a lighter, more refreshing version of this classic — then you may want to try out this Tofu Banh Mi recipe. The tofu gets crisped to perfection, so you get that chewy texture that works well with the crispness of the veggies.
Recipe: Tofu Banh Mi
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
When you want a wrap that's going to be super filling but still taste relatively light, you can always turn to this Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap recipe. Chicken and bacon both play starring roles in this recipe by providing satiating protein and a crispy, fatty, and flavorful element, and lettuce provides the crispness you need in a lunch wrap. Ranch finishes it all off with a creamy touch. Since this recipe is so easy to make, you really only need 10 minutes to throw it all together.
Recipe: Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap