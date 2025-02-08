Sandwiches may just be the best-ever format for food. They come in so many different shapes and sizes, with limitless ingredients and slews of sauces. Plus, a lot of the time, they're portable, which means they're perfect for when you need to take a meal on the go. But if you've gotten bored of your standard turkey and cheddar or peanut butter and jelly, it might be time to switch things up and try something new on the sandwich front.

Enter this compilation of some of our favorite sandwich recipes, all perfect for when you need to take your lunch on the go. Most of these sandwiches come together quickly, so you can prepare them just before you head out the door. We've also tried to choose options that won't be too messy when you're messy when you're eating without a plate in front of you (although you may want to bring a napkin along for good measure). These are our 25 best sandwich recipes to make for lunch on the go.