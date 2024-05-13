Bacon-Goat Cheese Frittata Sandwich Recipe

If you've never made a frittata before, don't be discouraged by the swanky name. While frittatas might seem like the type of breakfast you'd reserve for fancy garden parties, put one on a sandwich and you suddenly have a handheld masterpiece to go. And, really, it makes sense to make breakfast sandwiches this way: Since a frittata is simply an egg bake with the consistency of a quiche, it's actually an easy way to make a sandwich filling in no time. Even easier than scrambling eggs, a frittata comes together in as little as 30 minutes with just a skillet and your oven.

In this recipe, developed with Michelle McGlinn, the frittata is filled with crispy bacon, goat cheese, and leeks, and then it's piled onto ciabatta with a lemony arugula and asparagus salad. It's the perfect sandwich for spring veggie lovers, with a mild, fresh flavor and a creamy texture. Best of all, frittatas are both easy to make and easy to clean up — that's a good way to start any day of the week.