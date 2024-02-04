Plant-Based Tofu Shawarma Pitas Recipe

Shawarma is a popular Middle-Eastern street food that often takes the form of a sandwich — wrapped in with pita with a variety of fillings — but it can also be served as a platter with the bread on the side. Shawarma is traditionally made from meat like lamb or beef that is roasted on a rotating vertical spit. Toppings like fresh vegetables, pickles, hummus, french fries, and tahini sauce traditionally accompany the meat. For those interested in a plant-based version, tofu, tempeh, chickpeas, and mixed vegetables are all good options to use as the main filling.

Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has created a vegan shawarma recipe featuring extra-firm marinated tofu. The tofu is first marinated in a robust seasoning blend and then pan fried in a cast iron pan until crispy, browned, and bursting with flavor. We top the tofu with tomato, red onion, lettuce, and pickles as well as a generous drizzle of lemony, garlicky tahini sauce. If you've only had bland or tasteless tofu before, don't hesitate to try making it like this, as the flavor of the spice blend paired with the caramelized browned crust is simply delicious. When the tofu is wrapped in a pita with the right toppings, all the ingredients come together to form a delicious and filling meal that might just turn you into a fan of tofu.