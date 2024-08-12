Golden Bombay Sandwich With Cilantro-Mint Chutney Recipe

If you have walked the busy streets of Mumbai, India, then no doubt you are familiar with a Bombay sandwich. And if you haven't, this is your golden opportunity to experience this extremely popular marriage of bright fresh vegetables and flavor-packed chutney for lunch or dinner without leaving your home. This nutritious and savory sandwich features tender potatoes, crunchy raw vegetables, a tangy homemade chutney, and crispy, buttery, golden toasted bread. With each bite, you get a tasty combination of textures and a touch of pungent flavor from the popular Indian spice blend, chat masala.

Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "I love to expose my family to foods from all cultures. My favorite part about this sandwich is the bold flavor of the chutney. The fresh herbs, spicy jalapeño, and strong aromatics elevate this vegetarian sandwich to anything but ordinary." Pull out your cast iron skillet and get ready to sear up a taste of India that will leave you nourished and satisfied.