Green Goddess Air-Fried Chicken Wrap Recipe

There's something enchanting about a salad dressing called "green goddess." Without knowing the history of the creamy dressing, the promise of feeling like a goddess after eating it is certainly intriguing. The dressing wasn't given the name because of its magical effects, though: The dressing was actually named after a play, "The Green Goddess," whose star frequented the 1923 Palace Hotel. There, the chef created the tangy, herby green-tinted dressing as a tribute to the theater's latest performance. At the time, it was a simple riff on a Caesar, incorporating parsley into the blend for a green hue. Since then, chefs like James Beard have piled in the herby additions, including the tarragon that gives the modern dressing its anise-like flavor.

History aside, the most important aspect of anything "green goddess" is that it be ... green. With avocado, lettuce, and a green wrap, this green-goddess air-fried chicken wrap developed with Michelle McGlinn is loaded with vibrant color even before being dressed with classic green goddess dressing. The tangy dressing coats perfectly crispy air-fried chicken tenders, chickpeas and avocado add their distinctive flavors and textures, and romaine adds some crunch, before everything is wrapped in a spinach tortilla. This just might be the perfect fresh, nutritious (and green) lunch to throw together any day of the week.