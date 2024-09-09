Mediterranean Eggplant Panini Recipe

In the United States, a panini is a hot sandwich that's grilled or pressed to create characteristic brown charred lines on the surface of the bread. The word panini means sandwiches in Italian, and yes, it is plural, although we use it in the singular here (the Italian singular is panino, in case you order one in Italy). An Italian panino is any kind of sandwich, which includes those made on rolls, buns, and sliced bread as well as hamburgers and pita sandwiches, whereas in this country it only refers to the hot pressed kind. There's no end to creative panini recipes, which range from those featuring Italian ingredients like mozzarella and prosciutto to American creations like a Thanksgiving turkey panini with chipotle cranberry spread.

Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has created a recipe for a Mediterranean eggplant panini that features some classic Mediterranean flavors and can easily be made at home. Black olive pâté is spread on a baguette and topped with Brie, which melts wonderfully in the sandwich press and pairs well with the distinctive flavor of the olive spread. Roasted eggplant and roasted red pepper top the cheese, and fresh basil leaves provide a final bright, summery, and aromatic touch. Prep a batch of roasted eggplant and the olive pâté ahead of time, and you'll be able to quickly assemble and heat a mouthwatering sandwich to bring the delicious tastes of the Mediterranean to your meal.