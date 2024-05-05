17 Unique Ways To Use A Panini Press

If you love hot sandwiches, you likely own a panini press, also known as a sandwich press or panini grill. It's a handy tool for cooking sandwiches on both sides at once, resulting in perfectly toasted and crispy sandwiches. But despite the name, a panini press isn't just for paninis. The tool is surprisingly useful for preparing a variety of dishes and individual ingredients, many of which have nothing to do with sandwiches. In fact, depending on the food, a panini press can be a viable substitute for the skillet, oven, air fryer, and the grill. It can also replace other types of kitchen gadgets, such as waffle makers or pancake griddles.

The magic of a panini press comes down to its hot plates. The bottom plate is fixed in place, while the top plate can be moved up and down using a handle. Both plates will warm up at the same time, cooking the food from multiple sides and paving the way for even heating. However, you're not required to use the top plate; you can use the bottom plate like a frying pan and heat food on its own, opening up a whole range of possibilities. Whether you're preparing a recipe for one or need more space to cook food, a panini grill is about to be your new best friend. Here are unique ways to use a panini press, plus tips and tricks for each method.