Crack Your Egg Inside Of A Bell Pepper Ring To Elevate Breakfast

A fried egg is one of the most quintessential breakfasts out there — and a classic for a reason. But, as delicious as a simple fried egg is, sometimes you want to switch it up and elevate your breakfast. One of the best ways to do that? Cook and serve the fried egg inside of a bell pepper ring.

The process really isn't much more difficult than cooking a fried egg on its own. Start by preparing the bell pepper — to do this, turn the bell pepper on its side and cut off the top (including the stem). Then, cut around the core and remove it. Finally, turn the bell pepper back on its side and cut the rings — anywhere between ¼ inch and ½ inch thick should work, so cut it based on how prominent you'd prefer the bell pepper to be when you take a bite.

After you have your bell pepper rings ready to go, heat a pan with a small amount of butter or oil over medium heat, then add the bell pepper ring once the pan has heated up. Cook the bell pepper ring for about two minutes on each side, then lower the heat to medium-low and add the cracked egg, finishing the process as you would any fried egg. The result is a delicious fried egg complete with a crunchy veggie addition — and one that has a visual appeal thanks to the colorful nature of bell peppers.