Nashville Hot Chicken Wraps With Pickle Slaw Recipe

Nashville hot, not to be confused with Buffalo, is a style of fried chicken that is coated in an earthy, slightly sweet oil-infused hot sauce. Despite both being hot, orange-hued sauces named after their cities of origin, the two types of chicken — and sauce — are very different. Buffalo is thick, tangy, and almost creamy because it is made with butter, vinegar, and hot sauce. Nashville hot is unique in that it uses the chicken frying oil as a component of the sauce, giving it more depth of savory hot flavor. Besides the sauces, the serving styles are different, too: while you'll almost always see Buffalo chicken paired with ranch or blue cheese, Nashville hot is served with bread and plenty of pickles.

With the differences between types of famous fried chicken in mind, this spicy chicken wrap recipe written with developer Michelle McGlinn is a delicious iteration of a classic Nashville hot sandwich. Instead of large breaded chicken thighs on thick slices of white bread, this recipe uses strips of chicken breasts wrapped in large flour tortillas. The chicken is still given the saucy Nashville hot treatment, even being paired with a tangy dill-pickle slaw. Nashville hot chicken sandwiches might be a little heavy for lunchtime, but this lighter version can be eaten any time of day, making it a great option for anyone with a midweek yen for spicy fried chicken (and pickles).