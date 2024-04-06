Crispy Baked Chicken Tenders Recipe

Fried chicken just might be the one dish that almost everybody loves. When you coat a chicken tender, drop it in a pot of hot oil, and let it fry to golden brown perfection, magical things happen. At least until you have to clean up, that is. What if we told you there's an easier way to have crispy, crunchy chicken, with no big pot of hot frying oil required?

This weeknight-friendly recipe offers a simple method to achieve truly crispy oven-fried chicken. Toast a batch of panko bread crumbs and let them cool briefly before mixing with seasonings. While they cool, slather the raw chicken with mayonnaise. After that, all that's left to do before they go in the oven is to dredge the chicken in the toasted, seasoned breadcrumbs. Coating chicken in mayonnaise might sound strange, but it streamlines the dredging process that often requires a three-step production involving flour, egg, and breadcrumbs. Don't knock it till you try it.