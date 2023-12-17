Roasted Cauliflower "Mac" And Cheese Recipe

Cauliflower "mac" and cheese is an incredible way to enjoy the rich and creamy flavor of your pasta-based favorite while cutting back on carbs, calories, and gluten. Not only is cauliflower super easy to cook, but it's also loaded with nutrients like vitamins C and K to help keep your body strong. Though you might be a huge fan of classic mac and cheese, unable to envision life without the irresistible elbow macaroni, it's a common sentiment that too much of the traditional stuff can leave you feeling sluggish. That's where this veggie-forward version comes in, providing a lighter alternative that's just as deliciously cheesy. Plus, roasting the cauliflower ahead of time helps impart an even richer flavor that makes this simple dish taste more sophisticated.

According to recipe developer Joe Dillard of For Frying Out Loud, "Whether you're specifically looking for a healthier mac and cheese alternative or just want to incorporate more vegetables into your diet, this recipe is the perfect dish to pack a flavorful punch — along with a generous helping of the classic comfort food feeling that mac and cheese is known for."