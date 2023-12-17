Roasted Cauliflower "Mac" And Cheese Recipe
Cauliflower "mac" and cheese is an incredible way to enjoy the rich and creamy flavor of your pasta-based favorite while cutting back on carbs, calories, and gluten. Not only is cauliflower super easy to cook, but it's also loaded with nutrients like vitamins C and K to help keep your body strong. Though you might be a huge fan of classic mac and cheese, unable to envision life without the irresistible elbow macaroni, it's a common sentiment that too much of the traditional stuff can leave you feeling sluggish. That's where this veggie-forward version comes in, providing a lighter alternative that's just as deliciously cheesy. Plus, roasting the cauliflower ahead of time helps impart an even richer flavor that makes this simple dish taste more sophisticated.
According to recipe developer Joe Dillard of For Frying Out Loud, "Whether you're specifically looking for a healthier mac and cheese alternative or just want to incorporate more vegetables into your diet, this recipe is the perfect dish to pack a flavorful punch — along with a generous helping of the classic comfort food feeling that mac and cheese is known for."
What ingredients do you need to make roasted cauliflower mac and cheese?
The biggest difference between this recipe and your traditional favorite is, of course, swapping out the pasta for cauliflower. But even if you're not the biggest fan of the cruciferous veg, the rest of the ingredients give it such a delicious flavor profile that you'll likely be converted from the very first bite. You'll use olive oil to roast the cauliflower and saute the onion and garlic, then butter and flour to make a roux. Half-and-half creates a creamy but not overpowering base for the cheese sauce, along with salt, pepper, and a touch of hot sauce for a complementary kick that ties all the flavors together.
Finally, you'll need a few cheeses. This recipe uses sharp cheddar cheese, white cheddar cheese, and mozzarella, but you can switch those up based on your favorites and what's available to you locally. You can't go wrong with any cheese — just be sure to shred it fresh off the block, as pre-grated cheese comes with additives that keep it from caking together in the bag and therefore make it harder to melt. The flavor difference of shredding it yourself is well worth it.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat oven to 400 F.
Step 2: Oil the cauliflower florets
Toss cauliflower florets with 2 tablespoons olive oil on a parchment-lined baking sheet and spread into an even layer.
Step 3: Roast the cauliflower
Roast cauliflower for 20 minutes, or until tender and slightly charred.
Step 4: Saute the onion
Pour remaining olive oil into a skillet over medium heat. Add onion and saute for 5 minutes, until softened and fragrant.
Step 5: Add the garlic
Add minced garlic and saute for an additional 30 seconds until fragrant.
Step 6: Remove the onion mixture from heat
Remove onion mixture from heat and place in a small bowl. Set aside.
Step 7: Melt the butter
In the same skillet over medium heat, melt the butter.
Step 8: Make a roux
Once melted, sprinkle in the flour, allow it to mostly absorb the butter, and use a whisk to combine into a mixture resembling wet sand.
Step 9: Start building the sauce
Add half-and-half, salt, pepper, and hot sauce. Cook for about 5 minutes, stirring occasionally, until slightly thickened.
Step 10: Add the sauteed veggies
Return onion mixture to the saucepan.
Step 11: Mix in the shredded cheese
Add mozzarella and ⅔ cup each of the sharp cheddar and white cheddar. Stir until well combined and a thick sauce forms.
Step 12: Add in the cauliflower
Add roasted cauliflower to the saucepan and stir until evenly coated in cheese sauce.
Step 13: Pour everything into a baking dish
Pour cheesy cauliflower into a 2.5-quart casserole dish and sprinkle the reserved shredded cheese on top.
Step 14: Bake until bubbly
Bake cauliflower mac and cheese for 25 minutes until bubbly and lightly browned.
Step 15: Enjoy
Serve warm.
Can you make roasted cauliflower mac and cheese ahead of time?
Although this recipe keeps well in the fridge for 3-4 days, Dillard does not recommended making it ahead of time since it's best when fresh, gooey, and bubbly. Plus, due to the fragile nature of cauliflower and the heavy use of dairy, this mac and cheese alternative will not freeze well. For optimal results, the earliest you should make this recipe is the evening before you plan on serving the dish. Another way to save time when making this recipe is to roast the cauliflower the night before and store it in the refrigerator.
To store your cauliflower "mac" and cheese overnight, simply wrap the baking dish in plastic wrap and refrigerate it. To reheat the entire dish, unwrap it and return it to the oven at 350 F for 5-10 minutes. If you're only reheating individual portions at a time, you can feel free to use the microwave.
Is cauliflower mac and cheese keto friendly?
It can be! Cauliflower "mac" and cheese is a side dish often touted as a healthy pasta replacement for those following a ketogenic diet. However, even though this recipe is not particularly high in carbs, it is not expressly keto friendly because it uses a flour-based roux as the foundation for the cheese sauce. But that doesn't count this recipe out entirely.
To swap out the flour and still achieve a delicious result that fits into a traditional keto diet, you can use whey protein isolate in equal amounts as the flour. The protein powder will thicken up with the butter to create a keto friendly roux alternative that will ultimately deliver a rich and velvety cheese sauce. This swap can also be used for those wishing to make this recipe fit into a gluten-free diet, as this small amount of flour is the only gluten in the recipe.
- 8 cups cauliflower florets
- ¼ cup olive oil, divided
- ½ medium white onion, diced
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- ¼ cup salted butter
- ¼ cup all-purpose flour
- 2 cups half-and-half
- 1 teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon ground black pepper
- 2 teaspoons hot sauce
- ½ cup shredded mozzarella cheese
- 1 ¼ cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese, divided
- 1 ¼ cup shredded white cheddar cheese, divided
|Calories per Serving
|588
|Total Fat
|48.7 g
|Saturated Fat
|25.0 g
|Trans Fat
|0.7 g
|Cholesterol
|118.4 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|18.1 g
|Dietary Fiber
|3.2 g
|Total Sugars
|7.0 g
|Sodium
|771.0 mg
|Protein
|22.4 g