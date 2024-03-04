Creamy Cheesy Jalapeño Popper Chili Recipe

Jalapeño poppers are the ultimate party appetizer — cream cheese filling, crunchy bacon, all stuffed inside tender jalapenos. The flavors do not disappoint in traditional form, and the same goes when incorporated into this creamy white chicken chili, brought to us by recipe developer Leah Maroney.

You'll start by marinating the chicken in lime juice and Sazon seasoning, then you'll roast it right alongside the jalapeños. The chicken is simmered with chicken broth and heavy cream for extra decadence. Cream cheese adds even more creaminess and serves as an ode to the jalapeño popper filling. Crispy bacon adds tons of smoky flavor and makes a perfect topping alongside the fresh jalapeños and chopped scallions.

We love serving this chili with homemade cornbread, but any bread will do. You just need something that can soak up any remaining goodness in the bottom of your bowl. A side salad is also a nice addition to make this chili a complete meal. Whatever you do, make sure to serve the soup with extra bacon bits, shredded cheese, and a squeeze of lime juice.