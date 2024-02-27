Buffalo Chicken Vs Nashville Hot: What's The Difference?

It's an understatement to say that fried chicken is treasured in the U.S., considering that 50% of Americans love it and 16% say they would marry it, according to a survey from National Today. And yet, certain regions of the country may be able to claim this delicacy more than others. Just one trip to Buffalo will show you how proud these New Yorkers are of their chicken wings (with blue cheese dip only, of course), while the streets of Nashville boast at least 15 different spots to get the city's signature poultry dish (we're partial to Prince's Hot Chicken, for the record).

While both of these fried chicken varieties are beloved by their respective cities, what makes each one unique? The main differences lie in how the poultry is seasoned, sauced, and served. Buffalo chicken is typically less spicy and a little tangier, while Nashville hot chicken turns up the heat (as you can guess from its name) and balances it out with a touch of sweetness. While you may see Buffalo chicken served in a plethora of different ways, the Nashville version generally comes on a sandwich.