Red Lentil Falafel Pita Sandwich Recipe

When you think of Middle Eastern cuisine, several popular dishes may come to mind like, hummus, tabbouleh, baba ganoush, and our featured dish — falafel. If you've had any of these tasty creations, you know that flavor is a key component in this style of eating, and this red lentil falafel pita sandwich with lemon tahini sauce is no exception. We're using parsley for a punch of freshness along with warm spices like cumin and coriander to bring out the earthiness in the lentils. The texture is crispy on the outside and soft on the inside. Pairing the falafel with crisp cucumbers, juicy tomatoes, and tangy pepperoncini delivers a satisfying crunch in every bite, and the zesty, creamy lemony tahini sauce pulls the combination together perfectly.

Lentils are a staple in most cultures, and even though many falafel recipes use dried chickpeas, red lentils work exceptionally well because, unlike the brown and green varieties, they don't need to be pre-cooked for the falafel batter. Because of the natural starches, they help bind the falafel patties and keep them from drying out.

Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "Falafel has always been a favorite of mine especially because it is so versatile. You can make it ahead for meal prep and use it in different meals during the week."