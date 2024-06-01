Antipasti Italian Chicken Wrap Recipe
These antipasti chicken wraps are a satisfying, portable lunch option that happen to taste as good as they look. Easy to prepare yet packed with a customary Italian infusion of tangy, creamy, and acidic flavors from pesto, roasted red peppers, artichokes, olives, and arugula, this is the Italian-inspired lunch that was missing in your day.
According to Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table, these wraps draw their name from antipasti, the Italian term for a traditional assortment of cheeses, cured meats, olives, and savory spreads that typically serve as a classic Italian appetizer. And as the name suggests, the wraps deliver flavor through a combination of various pickled and cured vegetables — but instead of being served as an appetizer, they're all rolled up into one satisfying handheld. The wraps themselves come together quickly, requiring just 10 minutes of prep work and 12 minutes to cook. The recipe yields two servings, perfect for splitting with a coworker or squirreling one serving away to enjoy for dinner later.
Gather the ingredients for the antipasti chicken wraps
To make these Italian-inspired wraps, you will need boneless, skinless chicken breasts, dried oregano, garlic powder, chili flakes, salt, pepper, and olive oil to make the main protein part. For the rest of the dish, source large flour tortillas, pesto, roasted red peppers, artichoke hearts, black olives, arugula, and mozzarella cheese. For a touch of sweetness, a drizzle of balsamic glaze helps tie everything together, though this ingredient is optional.
Step 1: Make spice mix
Mix oregano, garlic powder, chili flakes, salt, and pepper together on a shallow plate.
Step 2: Coat chicken in spices
Coat the chicken breasts with the spice mixture.
Step 3: Preheat pan
Heat a cast-iron grill pan to medium-high heat and drizzle with olive oil.
Step 4: Cook chicken
Cook chicken for 6-7 minutes on each side, or until fully cooked through and a meat thermometer measures an internal temperature of 165 F.
Step 5: Slice chicken
Rest the chicken for 5 minutes, then slice.
Step 6: Spread pesto onto tortilla
Spread half the pesto on each wrap.
Step 7: Top with chicken and veggies
Top with arugula, roasted red peppers, artichoke hearts, olives, chicken, and mozzarella.
Step 8: Roll wraps
Roll wraps tightly, folding in the sides as you roll.
Step 9: Grill the wraps
In the same grill pan, cook wraps on medium heat until browned on both sides, about 5 minutes per side.
Step 10: Slice
Slice wraps in half diagonally.
Step 11: Serve chicken wraps
Serve hot, optionally with balsamic glaze on the side.
Can I use a different type of tortilla or wrap?
You can use a variety of tortillas or wraps for this recipe instead of large flour tortillas. Whole wheat tortillas are a great choice, packed with extra fiber and nutrients. Spinach wraps, tomato basil wraps, garlic herb varieties, or other flavored wraps add interesting colors and flavors that pair well with the Italian antipasti fillings.
For a gluten-free option, corn tortillas will allow those with gluten intolerance to enjoy these antipasti wraps. Simply substitute corn tortillas in place of the flour tortillas. Corn tortillas have a slightly different flavor that complements the fillings nicely with a touch of earthiness. Just be mindful that corn tortillas can be more fragile and tend to be smaller than flour ones, so take care when rolling them up and cook them over lower heat to prevent cracking.
For grain-free options, seek out wraps made from cauliflower, chickpea flour, coconut, or other alternative ingredients. Overall, playing around with the packaging of this wrap is half the fun of customizing it!
Can you make these antipasti wraps vegetarian?
These antipasti wraps can easily be made vegetarian by omitting the chicken. Simply leave out the steps where you marinade, cook, and slice the chicken breast. To make up for removing that protein component, you'll want to increase the amounts of the other fillings like roasted red peppers, artichoke hearts, olives, and arugula. Double or even triple those quantities to ensure you have enough hearty ingredients to make satisfying veggie-packed wraps.
You can also consider adding extra vegetarian fillings to bolster the protein and make the wraps more substantial. Sautéed mushrooms make an excellent addition, bringing an earthy, meaty texture and umami flavor. Zucchini, either grilled or sauteed, is another great option that adds moisture, nutritional value, and subtle flavor. Other tasty possibilities include roasted or grilled eggplant, sun-dried tomatoes, or a vegetarian-friendly romesco sauce drizzled inside for extra punch. With so many flavorful vegetable options, you won't miss the chicken at all when making meatless antipasti wraps.
How can I make these chicken wraps more or less spicy?
Despite the inclusion of a touch of chili flakes in the chicken marinade, these wraps really aren't spicy in their original version. Yet the great thing about this antipasti chicken wrap recipe is that you can easily customize the spice level to suit your preferences. If you really enjoy spicy foods, there are simple tweaks to kick up the heat.
For a spicier version, start by increasing the quantity of red pepper flakes — try using ½ to 1 teaspoon instead of ¼ teaspoon. You can also add other spicy ingredients like cayenne pepper, a pinch of chipotle powder, or even a few dashes of hot sauce to the spice mix for the chicken. Dicing up a fresh jalapeño or Serrano pepper and mixing it into the fillings provides intense heat.
On the flip side, if you prefer little to no spice, simply omit the red pepper flakes from the recipe. You'll still get plenty of flavor from the garlic powder, oregano, salt, and pepper without any lingering burn. For a barely-there hint of heat, use just a small pinch of red pepper.
|Calories per Serving
|786
|Total Fat
|43.7 g
|Saturated Fat
|14.5 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|159.8 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|45.1 g
|Dietary Fiber
|6.3 g
|Total Sugars
|4.5 g
|Sodium
|1,496.0 mg
|Protein
|53.9 g