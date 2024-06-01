Antipasti Italian Chicken Wrap Recipe

These antipasti chicken wraps are a satisfying, portable lunch option that happen to taste as good as they look. Easy to prepare yet packed with a customary Italian infusion of tangy, creamy, and acidic flavors from pesto, roasted red peppers, artichokes, olives, and arugula, this is the Italian-inspired lunch that was missing in your day.

According to Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table, these wraps draw their name from antipasti, the Italian term for a traditional assortment of cheeses, cured meats, olives, and savory spreads that typically serve as a classic Italian appetizer. And as the name suggests, the wraps deliver flavor through a combination of various pickled and cured vegetables — but instead of being served as an appetizer, they're all rolled up into one satisfying handheld. The wraps themselves come together quickly, requiring just 10 minutes of prep work and 12 minutes to cook. The recipe yields two servings, perfect for splitting with a coworker or squirreling one serving away to enjoy for dinner later.