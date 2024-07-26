Peruvian-Inspired Shrimp Salad Sandwich Recipe

Shrimp salad is a refreshing summery dish that looks fancy enough to impress but won't keep you in the kitchen for long. There are many ways to make it, from mayonnaise-heavy versions that resemble tuna salad to lighter takes on the theme served on lettuce and topped with vinaigrette.

Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has made a shrimp salad recipe that's flavorful and creamy while staying light. Bottalico drew inspiration from Peruvian ceviche. She says, "Ceviche is a popular dish in many cultures, and the Peruvian version includes raw shrimp, lime, red onion, garlic, cilantro, and a type of Peruvian chile pepper called ají limo. I've kept the principal ingredients for flavor, but the shrimp is cooked, and I subbed the easier to find jalapeño for the ají limo."

Peruvian ceviche is often topped with canchita, a kind of popcorn made from the large kernels of local corn called cancha chulpe, which is a popular snack food in Peru. "In order to keep corn in the recipe I've included sweet corn kernels even though they have a different texture, because canchita and cancha chulpe aren't available in all areas," Bottalico explained. The result is a delicious and bright shrimp salad that's bursting with flavor. It's perfect for summer parties, and your party prep will be easier because the dish is served chilled, so you can make it ahead and store it in the refrigerator until ready to serve.