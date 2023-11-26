6 Types Of Peruvian Peppers You Should Know

Ají amarillo is the most prominent and widely-used chile pepper in Peruvian cuisine, so much so that it's sometimes simply called "Peruvian pepper." It's a relatively slender, pointy pepper that can range from bright yellow to orange depending on ripeness. This chile's flesh is bursting with juicy, fruity, and spicy flavor. Its sweet, tropical notes are reminiscent of scotch bonnets or habañeros, but with much less extreme heat — topping out at 50,000 Scoville Heat Units rather than 350,000. This is still up to 20 times hotter than a jalapeño, however, so ají amarillo is best enjoyed by people with at least a moderate heat tolerance.

The easiest way to find ají amarillo in the U.S. is in jarred, pureed form. This is perfect for one of the most common uses of the pepper: an orange, creamy sauce blended with mayonnaise, dairy, or bread. This is the type of sauce that coats cooked potatoes in the dish papa a la Huancaína and mixes with shredded chicken to make ají de gallina.

Ají amarillo paste can also be used to make the classic Peruvian beef-and-potato stir-fry lomo saltado, but it's even better if you can find fresh chiles to slice and saute with the rest of your ingredients. Fresh ají amarillo also makes frequent appearances in ceviche, a dish that's now popular all over Latin America but which was born in Peru.