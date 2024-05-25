Green Goddess Avocado Sandwich Recipe

Many people might not think that an all-vegetable sandwich can be filling or satisfying, but they likely haven't had the right kind. "Avocado and sprout sandwiches are everywhere in my hometown of Los Angeles," says recipe developer Taylor Murray. "I like to make them all kinds of ways, but if I have a bunch of herbs, I'll add a tasty sauce or dressing to jazz it up."

To make a veggie sandwich even more exciting without adding meat or cheese, Murray opted to use green goddess dressing as a spread instead of mustard or mayonnaise. Green goddess dressing has been around for decades, with origins dating back to San Francisco in the '20s. While the base ingredients can vary some, the flavor of this dressing comes from a good amount of fresh, green herbs. The resulting dressing is springy and fresh with just a hint of kick — perfect for a crisp veggie sandwich.