Chorizo, Egg, And Cheese Breakfast Torta Recipe
Tortas are such delicious sandwiches. Bursting with vibrant flavors and different textures, these Mexican-inspired sandwiches are truly unique. While there are so many varieties of tortas, if you're looking for a breakfast sandwich, you will absolutely love this chorizo, egg, and cheese breakfast torta from recipe developer Jessica Morone. From its crisp bite of freshly toasted bread to the indulgent layers of savory fillings, this breakfast torta offers a mouthwatering start to your day.
According to Morone, "The best thing about this torta is how well the flavors combine. The bold, spicy notes of the chorizo go seamlessly with the creamy, velvety texture of the scrambled eggs, and the complexity of the refried beans with the salty, tangy queso fresco adds a satisfying depth of flavor that complements the chorizo and eggs beautifully." If you are looking for a tasty morning option that's full of flavor, you should consider making this torta.
Gather the ingredients for this chorizo, egg, and cheese breakfast torta recipe
To make this chorizo, egg, and cheese breakfast torta you need 12 easy-to-find ingredients, some of which may be in your pantry already. Telera rolls will be the base of your torta. Chorizo, eggs, canned green chilies, refried beans, queso fresco, sliced avocados, salt, and pepper make up the filling. And, all of that is topped with a crema made with cilantro, sour cream, hot sauce, and lime juice.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 350 F.
Step 2: Toast the bread
Place the bread on a baking sheet, crust side down. Bake in the oven for 6–10 minutes, until the bread becomes toasted. Set aside.
Step 3: Whisk the eggs, salt, pepper and sour cream
In a medium bowl, whisk together the eggs, salt, pepper, and 1 tablespoon sour cream until smooth.
Step 4: Heat the green chiles
Spray a medium skillet with cooking spray, if required. Add the diced green chiles to the skillet and cook over medium heat until warm.
Step 5: Cook the eggs
Add the egg mixture to the skillet with the chilies. Cook, stirring frequently, until the eggs are set. Remove to a plate and set aside.
Step 6: Cook the chorizo
Wipe out the pan, then add the chorizo to the same skillet. Cook until chorizo is cooked through and browned. Remove from the pan and set aside.
Step 7: Heat the beans and queso fresco
Add the beans and queso fresco to the skillet. Heat until warmed, mixing as required to heat through. Set aside.
Step 8: Make a cilantro crema
In a small bowl, whisk together the remaining sour cream, lime juice, hot sauce, and cilantro until combined.
Step 9: Spread the crema on the rolls
Spread the sour cream mixture on the insides of both halves of each baked roll.
Step 10: Add the beans to the torta
Divide the bean mixture between the bottom half of each roll.
Step 11: Top with chorizo
Divide the chorizo over the beans on each roll.
Step 12: Add the eggs
Divide the scrambled eggs over the chorizo on each roll.
Step 13: Top with avocado
Top each roll with sliced avocado.
Step 14: Slice and serve
Place the top half of the bread over everything, slice, and serve.
How can I change up this chorizo, egg, and cheese breakfast torta?
There are a few ingredient swaps and changes you can make here if you want. For example, for a spicier torta, you can increase the amount of hot sauce you use in the crema. Or, you could consider adding some chopped jalapeños to the sandwich. For a less spicy version, omit the hot sauce completely.
Two types of bread are commonly used in tortas: bolillo and telera. Morone notes that she used telera rolls because "they are softer, rounder, and less crunchy than bolillo rolls, but they can pretty much be used interchangeably." If you can't find telera rolls, you can definitely use bolillo rolls. If you are unable to find either of those, there are other options: French bread is a great substitute, and Portuguese rolls also work well.
If you don't like chorizo, you can also use a different type of meat, like bacon or another kind of sausage. You could also make this a vegetarian sandwich by using one of the veggie chorizo options out there, or just omit the meat completely.
What can I pair with this chorizo, egg, and cheese breakfast torta?
This breakfast torta is really a meal all on its own, as it is filled with eggs, meat, beans, and cheese. And, you can definitely eat it alone. However, there are also plenty of options for things to serve with it. You can never go wrong with a side of home fries or any other breakfast potato. You can even make this more of a lunch or dinner option if you pair it with things like french fries or sweet potato fries. Potato chips are also a great choice because their crispiness provides a nice contrast to a sandwich.
For a healthier option, fresh fruit is always a great thing to pair with this. Strawberries, papaya, and watermelon are all sweet, refreshing fruits that contrast nicely with the spiciness of the torta. There are no bad options for pairing with this torta!
- 2 telera rolls, sliced lengthwise, some of the inside bread removed
- 2 large eggs
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- 1 pinch black pepper
- ½ cup + 1 tablespoon sour cream, divided
- 2 tablespoons canned diced green chiles
- 4 ounces chorizo sausage
- ⅓ cup refried beans
- 3 tablespoons queso fresco
- 2 teaspoons lime juice
- ½ teaspoon cayenne pepper hot sauce
- ¼ cup minced fresh cilantro
- ½ avocado, sliced thin
|Calories per Serving
|646
|Total Fat
|41.0 g
|Saturated Fat
|15.5 g
|Trans Fat
|0.7 g
|Cholesterol
|267.1 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|44.3 g
|Dietary Fiber
|4.7 g
|Total Sugars
|4.1 g
|Sodium
|1,149.2 mg
|Protein
|25.9 g