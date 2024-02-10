Chorizo, Egg, And Cheese Breakfast Torta Recipe

There are a few ingredient swaps and changes you can make here if you want. For example, for a spicier torta, you can increase the amount of hot sauce you use in the crema. Or, you could consider adding some chopped jalapeños to the sandwich. For a less spicy version, omit the hot sauce completely.

Two types of bread are commonly used in tortas: bolillo and telera. Morone notes that she used telera rolls because "they are softer, rounder, and less crunchy than bolillo rolls, but they can pretty much be used interchangeably." If you can't find telera rolls, you can definitely use bolillo rolls. If you are unable to find either of those, there are other options: French bread is a great substitute, and Portuguese rolls also work well.

If you don't like chorizo, you can also use a different type of meat, like bacon or another kind of sausage. You could also make this a vegetarian sandwich by using one of the veggie chorizo options out there, or just omit the meat completely.