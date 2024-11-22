Satay-Inspired Peanut-Crusted Chicken Sandwich Recipe
This satay-inspired peanut-crusted chicken sandwich brings together elements from different cuisines to create a sandwich that leaves you wanting more with every bite. With tangy homemade pickles, crispy Korean-style fried chicken, and a satay sauce brimming with crunchy peanuts, this sandwich is the perfect fusion of the MVPs of Asian street food.
Satay, a popular Southeast Asian dish of skewered and grilled meat, has inspired countless variations around the world. Originating in Indonesia, satay spread throughout Southeast Asia and beyond, with each region developing its own twist on the dish. In this sandwich, recipe developer Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table takes the nutty flavors of the fabled satay peanut sauce and marinade, and marries them with the best aspects of Korean fried chicken and a Vietnamese banh mi sandwich. Our sandwich pays homage to the rich histories of all three cuisines, while incorporating modern fusion elements and keeping things delightfully fresh and flavorful.
Gather the ingredients for satay-inspired peanut-crusted chicken sandwich
To make this sandwich, you'll need a variety of ingredients for each component. But don't be alarmed by the long list of ingredients, it all comes together rather quickly! For the quick-pickled carrots, gather vinegar, water, sugar, salt, and carrots. The peanut sauce requires peanut butter, coconut milk, soy sauce, brown sugar, lime juice, garlic, ginger, and red chili flakes. For the sandwich itself, you'll need flour, eggs, crushed roasted peanuts, breadcrumbs (panko is best), chicken breasts, brioche buns, cucumber, fresh cilantro leaves, and canola oil for frying.
Step 1: Make pickling liquid
In a saucepan, combine the vinegar, water, sugar, and salt. Heat until sugar dissolves, about 5 minutes.
Step 2: Quick-pickle the carrots
Pour over julienned carrots and let sit for 30 minutes.
Step 3: Make satay peanut sauce
To make the peanut sauce, whisk all the sauce ingredients in a saucepan. Simmer for 3 minutes until thickened.
Step 4: Set up a breading station
Set up breading station: One bowl with flour, a second bowl with beaten eggs, and a third bowl mixture of crushed peanuts and breadcrumbs.
Step 5: Bread chicken
Dredge the chicken breasts in flour, then eggs, then the peanut-panko mixture.
Step 6: Heat oil in pan
Heat ¼-inch oil in a large pan.
Step 7: Fry the chicken
Pan-fry the chicken for 3 to 4 minutes per side, until golden and cooked through.
Step 8: Toast buns
Toast the brioche buns.
Step 9: Assemble sandwich
Assemble the sandwich in the following order: bottom bun, 1 tablespoon peanut sauce, chicken, cucumber ribbons, quick-pickled carrots, cilantro, another 1 tablespoon of peanut sauce, top bun.
Step 10: Serve and enjoy
Serve immediately.
Can the peanut-crusted chicken be baked instead of pan-fried?
If you wish to make a less oily version of this sandwich, the peanut-crusted chicken can be baked instead of pan-fried. To make a baked peanut-crusted chicken, preheat your oven to 375 F and line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Prepare the chicken as directed in the recipe, coating it with flour, egg wash, and the peanut-breadcrumb mixture. Place the coated chicken pieces on the prepared baking sheet, ensuring they're not touching each other. For extra crispiness, you can lightly spray the chicken with cooking oil before baking.
Bake for about 20 to 25 minutes, flipping halfway through, until the chicken is golden brown and cooked through, and its internal temperature measures 165 F. Then proceed to make the rest of the sandwich components as stated in the original recipe. Baking might result in a slightly less crispy coating, but it'll still taste as good as the original.
What other toppings can you add to this satay-inspired chicken sandwich?
This fusion satay-inspired chicken sandwich can hold its own against a variety of additional toppings that further bolster its Asian street food cred. For a spicy kick, you can add a drizzle of homemade sriracha sauce. To introduce more crunch and freshness, thinly sliced red onions or bean sprouts would be excellent choices. For a crunchy but spicy accompaniment, top the chicken with a few tablespoons of Korean cucumber salad. For a sweeter note that complements the peanut flavor, try adding some mango or pineapple slices.
If you want to lean more into the banh mi influence, pickled daikon radish would be a great addition alongside the pickled carrots. For added umami, consider including some crispy fried shallots or a smear of hoisin sauce. A few leaves of Thai basil or mint are perfect for a refreshing herbal note along the cilantro. If you enjoy a creamier texture, a slice of ripe avocado would work well. And finally, for the ultimate decked-out sandwich, you could add a fried egg on top.