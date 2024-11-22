Satay-Inspired Peanut-Crusted Chicken Sandwich Recipe

This satay-inspired peanut-crusted chicken sandwich brings together elements from different cuisines to create a sandwich that leaves you wanting more with every bite. With tangy homemade pickles, crispy Korean-style fried chicken, and a satay sauce brimming with crunchy peanuts, this sandwich is the perfect fusion of the MVPs of Asian street food.

Satay, a popular Southeast Asian dish of skewered and grilled meat, has inspired countless variations around the world. Originating in Indonesia, satay spread throughout Southeast Asia and beyond, with each region developing its own twist on the dish. In this sandwich, recipe developer Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table takes the nutty flavors of the fabled satay peanut sauce and marinade, and marries them with the best aspects of Korean fried chicken and a Vietnamese banh mi sandwich. Our sandwich pays homage to the rich histories of all three cuisines, while incorporating modern fusion elements and keeping things delightfully fresh and flavorful.