Panelle are a popular street food in Sicily. These fried chickpea flour fritters are served on special sesame seed rolls called vastedda and can be found in street food stalls and fried food shops around the region, especially in the capital city of Palermo. Only a few simple ingredients are needed to make them. The batter is made from chickpea flour, water, salt, and sometimes parsley. Panelle can be served on their own drizzled with lemon juice, but if you buy them on the street, they'll probably be served on a roll, sometimes with potato croquettes in the sandwich, too. Unlike farinata, a similar flat chickpea flour dish originating in the city of Genoa in the Northern Italian region of Liguria, panelle are also good served at room temperature (leftover farinata tends to get too dense and dry).

Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has created a baked panelle sandwich recipe that allows you to bring this delicious Italian street food into your home. Don't be intimated by the two-hour recipe, because half of that is resting time. The process is similar to polenta — you'll cook and stir the chickpea flour mixture on low before spreading it out to cool and firm up. Then, you can cut it into shapes. We chose squares, but Italians cut them into rectangles, triangles, and rhombuses, too. We think you won't even mind the 10 minutes of continuous stirring once you get your first taste of these hot, crispy, creamy, and simply irresistible panelle.