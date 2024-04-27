California-Style Breakfast Sliders Recipe

Prepping California-style breakfast sliders ahead of time is not an easy task: Eggs, cheese, sprouts, and avocado are all best enjoyed fresh. While you can't make these sliders completely in advance, you can still set yourself up for success the day before serving. The most important prep step you can do is prepare the bacon: Bake it just until crispy up to 4 days in advance, draining the slices on paper towels once cool to touch and then storing them in a sealable container in the refrigerator.

You can also prepare the eggs in advance by scrambling and storing them in an airtight container for up to 2 days. Scrambled eggs get more dense (and therefore less fluffy) the longer they are stored, but if you need to save time and energy the day of, it's another easy step to take care of in advance. The last thing you can prep confidently ahead of time is the spicy mayo. Simply mix the mayonnaise and sriracha together and transfer it to a squeeze bottle, where it will keep in the fridge for up to a week. This is especially helpful for leftover spicy mayo, which can be used again for tuna melts, hamburgers, or fish tacos.

With the bacon, eggs, and mayo prepared in advance, the sliders become a little bit easier to put together day-of, shaving off nearly 20 minutes of cook time. Just add the warmed eggs to the sliders and follow the recipe as written for easy, 10-minute sliders.