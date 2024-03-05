The Right Way To Store Fresh Alfalfa Sprouts
Alfalfa sprouts are not just packed with nutrients, their stringy, crunchy texture makes for a unique addition to salads or an unexpected addition to many vegetarian soup recipes. However, because these greens go bad rather quickly, it is important to follow these storage and preservation tips. You can leave alfalfa sprouts in their original packaging if the container is ventilated and the sprouts are free of excess water. Otherwise, to store these delicate threads properly, you'll need to wash and dry them and place them in a plastic bag that you've poked enough pinholes in to create a balance of air and moisture.
No plastic bags? No worries. Place your sprouts in a bowl and cover it with plastic wrap. Whichever storage container you choose, you will want to place it in the crisper drawer. Your goal is to allow excess moisture to escape, which ensures your alfalfa sprouts don't become soggy and, in turn, become moldy. You need to keep your sprouts refrigerated at no higher than 40 degrees Fahrenheit. Storing your alfalfa sprouts at this temp will keep the bacteria at bay and also keep them nice and crisp so they are ready to use.
How to choose your sprouts
Of course, the first step to preserving the sprouted seeds of an alfalfa plant is choosing the freshest ones you can find. When buying this ingredient from the grocery store or a farmer's market, look for crisp, green sprouts that are not wilting or off-color. If the alfalfa sprouts look mushy or slimy, wait until your next visit to pick some up. This is important because their little lives are fleeting and only last for about two to three days in the fridge.
Alfalfa sprouts can make biting into your favorite avocado toast more delicious and memorable, and they're an integral part of José Andrés' beefsteak sandwich recipe. These greens can also be just the right complement for a homemade tzatziki sauce for a tuna burger. Their versatility is one of the reasons they are so lovely to work with, so store them right and they will be nice and crispy when you are ready to eat them.