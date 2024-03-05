The Right Way To Store Fresh Alfalfa Sprouts

Alfalfa sprouts are not just packed with nutrients, their stringy, crunchy texture makes for a unique addition to salads or an unexpected addition to many vegetarian soup recipes. However, because these greens go bad rather quickly, it is important to follow these storage and preservation tips. You can leave alfalfa sprouts in their original packaging if the container is ventilated and the sprouts are free of excess water. Otherwise, to store these delicate threads properly, you'll need to wash and dry them and place them in a plastic bag that you've poked enough pinholes in to create a balance of air and moisture.

No plastic bags? No worries. Place your sprouts in a bowl and cover it with plastic wrap. Whichever storage container you choose, you will want to place it in the crisper drawer. Your goal is to allow excess moisture to escape, which ensures your alfalfa sprouts don't become soggy and, in turn, become moldy. You need to keep your sprouts refrigerated at no higher than 40 degrees Fahrenheit. Storing your alfalfa sprouts at this temp will keep the bacteria at bay and also keep them nice and crisp so they are ready to use.