Homemade Tzatziki Sauce Will Make Your Tuna Burgers Shine

If you're looking for a way to upgrade tuna burgers, we've got a recipe that uses a condiment that's usually found in Greek dishes: Homemade tzatziki sauce. In case you haven't heard of this creamy and tangy condiment, it's made of cucumbers, dill, lemon, Greek yogurt, and a few other ingredients you might have had on a gyro or with falafel. Our recipe for pan-seared tuna burgers with this delicious cucumber sauce is brought to you by Tasting Table recipe developer Michelle McGlinn, who also tops these tuna burgers with sliced red onion and alfalfa sprouts.

"These burgers are still budget-friendly and use pantry ingredients you probably already have," says McGlinn. "The patties alone are delicious, but where the burgers really start to shine is the fresh and creamy cucumber yogurt sauce."

Tzatziki works well with tuna burgers for a couple of reasons. For starters, the freshness and zestiness from the cucumbers, lemon, and fresh dill elevate the otherwise bland flavors of canned tuna. It's also a tastier alternative to mayonnaise or tartar sauce, the more common condiments used on tuna burgers. In addition, the creaminess of the Greek yogurt and crunchiness of the grated cucumbers add layers of texture.