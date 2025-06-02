10 Frozen Breakfast Burritos, Ranked Worst To Best
Who can resist a good breakfast burrito? In an ideal world, all of us could enjoy from-scratch breakfast burritos every single morning, but in a realistic world, frozen ones will have to do. There are a handful of staple burrito brands you might come across while perusing the frozen foods aisle at your grocery store, and most of them feature familiar and hearty ingredients that surely sound appealing to wake up to. I'm talking eggs, sausage, bacon, cheese, and potatoes, all wrapped up in a flour tortilla and frozen, just waiting for your microwave to bring it back to life.
As for which of these frozen breakfast burritos are actually worth enjoying, well, that's where this ranking comes into play. I purchased and taste-tested 10 frozen breakfast burritos and have narrowed down which one is my absolute favorite, versus which one doesn't ever need to leave the frozen aisle. When ranking these burritos, I paid attention to how good their respective fillings tasted, how much filling there was (filling-to-tortilla ratio is very important), and which ones overall had the best texture, so no watery tortillas or overly mushy eggs.
10. Great Value Meat Lovers Burrito
In a world of meat lovers and meat haters, I have to say that I definitely lean more toward the lovers end, but within reason. Walmart's Great Value-brand Meat Lovers Burritos had a promising enough allure of egg, sausage, bacon, and cheese, so you can reasonably understand my confusion when I bit into one of these and it was almost all potato.
Now, if there's one thing I consider myself to be more of than a meat lover, it'd be a potato lover. My issue here isn't that the burrito was chock-full of potato; it's that potato wasn't even one of the listed ingredients on the front of the packaging. (Potatoes are listed in the actual ingredients on the back, though.) Also, we aren't talking super-flavorful hash browns or tantalizing home fries; I'm talking the blandest, saddest, wettest clumps of potatoes that you could imagine. And this made up most of the filling.
So, needless to say, Great Value gets the last-place treatment for such a faux pas. Also, the burrito was supposed to be a meat lover's one, so this one should have had a whole lot more bacon or sausage to even realistically be considered as a real, worthy contender.
9. Green Chile Food Company Egg & Bacon Breakfast Burrito
It pains me to put Green Chile Food Company's Egg & Bacon Breakfast Burrito so low on this list, because the filling really was quite delicious. While so many other wraps in this ranking featured fillings merely made up of eggs and a type of meat, this one had the works, including eggs, bacon, potatoes, cheese, green chile peppers, chipotle peppers in adobo sauce, and a whole slew of seasonings. This filling was flavorful stuff, but alas, the tortilla was a big miss.
My biggest issue with this burrito, and hence why it's coming in second-to-last place, is that the tortilla became so incredibly watery and soggy that it essentially just started falling apart. Globs of filling were falling out, the tortilla was collapsing underneath my fingers as I picked it up, and what bites I could manage were filled with wet tortilla that was far from palatable. Again, I do have to give credit where credit's due, as the filling in this burrito was really tasty. However, I can't overlook something as crucial as the tortilla — the very thing that holds the humble burrito together — being such a disappointment. I'm not sure if the added vegetables in the filling made for some extra steam when this wrap heated up, but either way, I wouldn't return to this breakfast burrito again, flavorful filling or not.
8. Red's Turkey Sausage Burrito
Red's is no stranger to the breakfast burrito game, and this entry is just one of several from the brand that will crop up on this list. Alas, one of Red's offerings had to rank the lowest, and the Turkey Sausage Burrito sadly takes that place. I will say that this burrito wasn't bad by any means, but you can sort of tell just by looking at the picture that the filling was incredibly one-dimensional, bland, and a bit too mushy overall.
As I continued taking bites of this burrito, I noticed that I wasn't really picking up on any distinct flavor notes other than savory. The filling featured eggs, cheese, and turkey sausage, but each bite just sort of tasted vaguely savory, like a weak combination of all those ingredients. Also, the texture of the filling wasn't the best, leaning more toward mushy and perhaps a tad watery. Had the flavor notes of the sausage, egg, and cheese shined more independently, then I think this burrito could have told a much different story. As-is, however, I wouldn't return to this one over other flavors in Red's lineup, though I suppose it is a good option for those who want something almost comically bland.
7. Red's Meat Lovers Burrito
Another entry from Red's — this time, it's the Meat Lovers Burrito, slightly edging out the turkey and sausage one, but not by much. Compared to the other meat lover's burrito on this list (the Great Value one), this option is a huge improvement. As you can tell by the photo, there's actually meat to be found in the filling instead of an overload of potato, but as you can also likely tell, the filling isn't exactly overflowing.
I didn't hate this breakfast burrito, but I didn't love it, either. It was just fine, a burritos that surely gets the job done, but at the cost of being a little bland and a little skimpy on the filling. Also, I must have missed the memo where merely adding both sausage and bacon to a burrito makes it a meat lover's one, because surely there could be a little more variety to really play up the sheer meatiness of it all. Alas, this burrito definitely had some meat (mostly just sausage, though) but was otherwise mostly just heavy on the eggs and cheese. I also felt like the tortilla was a little burdensome on this one, not soggy but just too thick, like certain bites were 70% tortilla and 30% filling.
6. Red's Chicken Chorizo Burrito
I know, I know, another Red's burrito, but this one marks a distinct turn in the ranking where we go from "meh" to decent. I'm a big fan of chorizo, and I especially love it in breakfast contexts (like a good chorizo scramble). As such, I was definitely excited to try the Chicken Chorizo Burrito from Red's, also simply because it offered something a little bit different from the endless parade of plain sausage or bacon options.
And, like I said, this chicken chorizo wrap proved itself to be decent — not amazing, but good enough to leave an impression. For starters, the chorizo flavor was really apparent, and I felt that there was a good balance between eggs and chorizo in the filling. Also, I was a bit worried that, once heated, the chorizo would become super watery and completely disintegrate the tortilla, but this wasn't the case. The burrito held its shape well, but overall, it still just felt like it was missing something, like even the chorizo couldn't save it from still tasting kind of bland. But, for chorizo lovers out there, this one may very well be worth trying out. Just be prepared to add some hot sauce, cheese, or a little something extra.
5. Green Chile Food Company Egg & Sausage Breakfast Burrito
While the tortilla on the egg and bacon Green Chile Food Co. breakfast burrito left me vastly disappointed, I was more than pleased to discover that the tortilla on the egg and sausage wrap held up much better. There was still some slight sogginess, which is really the only reason that this one isn't ranking even higher, but it was way easier to overlook than on the bacon one. Plus, I could actually pick this burrito up and take a bite without it completely falling apart, so that's always a win in my book.
Also like with the bacon one, the flavor in the Egg & Sausage Breakfast Burrito was on point. This filling also features added goodies like chiles and spices, and boy does it make a world of difference in making something frozen taste a little more gourmet. Again, there was some slight sogginess on the underside of the burrito, but if you can overlook that (or if you've got a decent amount of extra time to heat the burrito up in your oven), then this breakfast wrap is a solid option, especially if you love the slightly spicy and acidic flavors of chile peppers.
4. Red's Chicken Maple Sausage Burrito
The final Red's entry on this list, the Chicken Maple Sausage Burrito was pretty darn good all around. Something I really appreciated about this burrito right off the bat was that the filling consisted of such an even blend of eggs and chicken sausage, making for a cohesive bite that balanced well with the tortilla.
Of course, the real star of the show here was that distinct maple flavor. I get it — not everyone wants a sweet maple flavor profile in their chicken breakfast burrito, but if there's one person who does, it would be me. I loved the subtle sweet and rich flavor that the maple infusion brought to this burrito, adding just enough complexity without being overbearing. Also, the maple flavor added to the general breakfast-inspired appeal of the burrito, making it a winning flavor in my mind. My only caveat here is that I longed for a touch more filling overall, especially to stand up against certain bites that were more tortilla-heavy. Overall, though, I loved the unique savory-sweet flavor that this burrito had, so as far as flavor is concerned, I don't have any complaints there.
3. El Monterey Egg, Sausage & Cheese Burrito
I was immediately impressed by El Monterey's Egg, Sausage & Cheese Burrito before I even bit into it. This thing microwaved so well, with the flour tortilla maintaining softness without become soggy and the filling rather impressively staying loaded inside of the burrito instead of pooling out like so many of the others.
Of course, looks can only get a breakfast burrito so far, but luckily for this one, it happened to taste just as good as it looked. Something that this El Monterey burrito managed that many others didn't was the perfect filling balance. I'm talking equal amounts of sausage and egg, evenly dispersed throughout the burrito, with plenty of cheese laced in there as well. The flavor was deeply savory and delightfully cheesy, with distinct notes of meaty sausage shining through beautifully. The tortilla itself was also a little bit different from others on this list, very soft and one that brought a more distinct flavor profile all on its own. Overall, I really don't have any complaints about this burrito, but there were two others that outshined it ever so slightly.
2. Amy's Breakfast Tofu Scramble Wrap
Before anyone gets upset about it, let me be the first to acknowledge that this Amy's Breakfast Tofu Scramble Wrap isn't technically a burrito. It's gluten-free, so it doesn't have a flour tortilla, but it looks like a burrito, talks like a burrito, and, in my book, qualifies as a breakfast burrito. Ultimately, however, it is marketed as a wrap, so if you were to go out and purchase this one, just know that you're walking into something that doesn't have that classic flour tortilla.
Tortilla semantics aside, there's no denying that this tofu scramble burrito (er, wrap) was simply delicious. Before I even tasted it, I was impressed by how well the gluten-free wrap managed to hold everything together, because there was quite a bit of filling in this thing. Yes, you do have to enjoy tofu to enjoy this wrap, but the filling largely tasted very savory and veggie-forward, mostly like mushrooms to me. The gluten-free tortilla almost reminded me of Indian dosas, very crepe-like but soft instead of crispy. Altogether, this breakfast wrap felt super cohesive and nourishing and simply tasted good — what more can you ask for from a breakfast burrito-wrap?
1. El Monterey Egg, Sausage, Cheese & Potato Burrito
If there's one thing that can make an egg, sausage, and cheese burrito even better, it would be to throw in some potatoes. Well, perhaps this isn't always the case, as we learned with the Great Value burrito, but it certainly is when it comes to this El Monterey burrito. Indeed, this breakfast handheld is nearly identical to the one that took the third-place slot; it has all of the goodness of that burrito, with the added goodness of potatoes.
I can't necessarily say that this one tastes incredibly better than the other El Monterey burrito, but that's because both of them taste exceptionally good. But, with a burrito that manages to hold its structural integrity as well as El Monterey ones do, more is better, so the one with potatoes has the advantage. And, it's true, this breakfast wrap has all of the goodness that you'd hope for: cheesy, eggy filling with plenty of sausage and potatoes, all wrapped up in that perfectly soft flour tortilla. I have no complaints here, and if there's one breakfast burrito I'd turn to on a weary Monday morning, it would be El Monterey's Egg, Sausage, Cheese & Potato Burrito, time and time again.
Methodology
When ranking these frozen breakfast burritos, flavor was the most crucial aspect. Fortunately, I wouldn't say that any of the burritos necessarily tasted bad, but some of them certainly struck a better flavor balance than others. I also did appreciate those burritos that offered a unique flavor profile, like the Chicken Maple Sausage Burrito. Though my high ranking of it might seem subjective, I think anyone who generally enjoys that flavor profile would appreciate the burrito, and I just generally like that it offered something a little different amid a sea of burritos that had very, very similar ingredients.
Another important factor was texture. I almost always consider texture when ranking foods, but I found it to be especially crucial when it came to these burritos, as bad texture could really make or break the entire burrito. A good example of texture gone wrong was Green Chile Food Company's Egg & Bacon Breakfast Burrito, a handheld that had a nice flavor but ultimately ranked very low because the tortilla was soggy, watery, and falling apart.
It's important to note that, for the sake of fairness, I opted to microwave all of these burritos instead of oven-bake or even air-fry them. Though this may not be the preferred method for best textural results, it felt like the most realistic one since most people aren't waiting for a single frozen burrito to bake for 30 minutes in the morning. I do have to acknowledge that certain burritos may have fared better (like the Green Chile Co. egg and bacon one) had I heated them up in a different way. But, I ultimately heated all burritos up using the same microwave method and based my rankings on those results.