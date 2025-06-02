10 Frozen Breakfast Burritos, Ranked Worst To Best

In a world of meat lovers and meat haters, I have to say that I definitely lean more toward the lovers end, but within reason. Walmart's Great Value-brand Meat Lovers Burritos had a promising enough allure of egg, sausage, bacon, and cheese, so you can reasonably understand my confusion when I bit into one of these and it was almost all potato.

Now, if there's one thing I consider myself to be more of than a meat lover, it'd be a potato lover. My issue here isn't that the burrito was chock-full of potato; it's that potato wasn't even one of the listed ingredients on the front of the packaging. (Potatoes are listed in the actual ingredients on the back, though.) Also, we aren't talking super-flavorful hash browns or tantalizing home fries; I'm talking the blandest, saddest, wettest clumps of potatoes that you could imagine. And this made up most of the filling.

So, needless to say, Great Value gets the last-place treatment for such a faux pas. Also, the burrito was supposed to be a meat lover's one, so this one should have had a whole lot more bacon or sausage to even realistically be considered as a real, worthy contender.