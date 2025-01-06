How To Reheat Frozen Breakfast Burritos In A Skillet

It's hard to argue with the perfection of a breakfast burrito: A chewy tortilla, buttery eggs, gooey cheese, savory bacon or sausage, and bright veggies. Whip up a California-style breakfast burrito and that list could also include creamy avocado and salty french fries. Such a mouthwatering arrangement of flavors and textures is not something you want to mess with, even when reheating leftovers. And especially if you're making breakfast burritos for a crowd, you could indeed end up with a surplus. The best bet for safe storage is your freezer, but then how do you successfully reheat without compromising any of those flavors or textures?

Advertisement

While you've got options, reheating breakfast burritos in a skillet is a winner. It's relatively quick and easy. It allows you control, as you can constantly monitor the reheating progress. And, the combination of oil and heat on your stovetop guarantees good results — after all, the skillet is how you can seal your burritos with a crisp finish.

First, defrost the breakfast burritos either overnight in your refrigerator or in the microwave, using the defrost setting for 30-second intervals. Make sure to first remove any wrapping and toppings like sour cream. Then, heat a ½ tablespoon of oil in the skillet over medium to medium-high heat and add the burritos. Cook for about two to three minutes per side until the tortilla is golden-brown. To ensure the ingredients cook through, cover the pan with a lid for the last minute of heating on each side.

Advertisement