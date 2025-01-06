How To Reheat Frozen Breakfast Burritos In A Skillet
It's hard to argue with the perfection of a breakfast burrito: A chewy tortilla, buttery eggs, gooey cheese, savory bacon or sausage, and bright veggies. Whip up a California-style breakfast burrito and that list could also include creamy avocado and salty french fries. Such a mouthwatering arrangement of flavors and textures is not something you want to mess with, even when reheating leftovers. And especially if you're making breakfast burritos for a crowd, you could indeed end up with a surplus. The best bet for safe storage is your freezer, but then how do you successfully reheat without compromising any of those flavors or textures?
While you've got options, reheating breakfast burritos in a skillet is a winner. It's relatively quick and easy. It allows you control, as you can constantly monitor the reheating progress. And, the combination of oil and heat on your stovetop guarantees good results — after all, the skillet is how you can seal your burritos with a crisp finish.
First, defrost the breakfast burritos either overnight in your refrigerator or in the microwave, using the defrost setting for 30-second intervals. Make sure to first remove any wrapping and toppings like sour cream. Then, heat a ½ tablespoon of oil in the skillet over medium to medium-high heat and add the burritos. Cook for about two to three minutes per side until the tortilla is golden-brown. To ensure the ingredients cook through, cover the pan with a lid for the last minute of heating on each side.
The skillet compared to other reheating methods
It may be tempting to toss a leftover breakfast burrito in the microwave for speed's sake. But food often comes out soggy using this method, because microwaves heat up food's water particles, creating steam that settles back on the food. Microwaving leftover burritos takes two to four minutes, too, so you're not even saving much time. You can utilize a toaster oven, but that will cost you 15 minutes, as would the air fryer. The broiler is relatively quick at three to five minutes but doesn't offer you the visibility of reheating on a skillet, where you can keep a vigilant eye on how the tortilla is crisping up and check the heat of the fillings by cutting the burrito in half.
With the skillet, you also have the option of adding even more crispness to the outside by brushing it with a touch more oil. Once your burrito is almost cooked, you can add cheese on top, letting it heat until it melts, and you can dress finished burritos up with sour cream and guacamole — you can even elevate breakfast burritos with tomato jam, spice them up with harissa, or balance their richness with gochujang. Just make sure you're using proper freezer-storage methods, as a tasty reheated breakfast burrito must first and foremost be safe. Ensure they're cooled, wrap them individually in plastic wrap, then add them to a sealed freezer bag where they'll last up to three months.