The Quick And Easy Way To Make Breakfast Burritos For A Crowd

A breakfast burrito is a blessing from the gods. What isn't so heavenly is the time it takes to prep them when serving a crowd. Each element, from the eggs and cheese to the bacon and sausage, can get cold before you're ready to get rolling. Plus, making each filling in separate pans leaves you with heaps of washing up. The answer is to bake the filling for your burritos in a single sheet pan, cooking each item in a staggered fashion, before dividing the whole lot into uniform slices that make a stack of identical wraps in a flash.

Begin by roasting your seasoned veggies on a large sheet pan until tender. Then crumble over some sausage meat and bake again before pouring over some whisked eggs and popping everything back into the oven for a final few minutes. Once your rectangular-shaped omelet is cooked, divide it into equal portions (in the same way as you slice a pan of brownies). Lay your softened tortillas over your clean kitchen counter and use a spatula to transfer each segment onto each round before rolling them up into burrito as they are, or scattering over extra toppings first, such as shredded cheese, hot sauce, or ketchup. The beauty of this technique is that it eliminates the need to stand at the stove prepping eggs and sausage. Moreover, everything is heated to the same temperature and your guests can dig in together.

