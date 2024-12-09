The Quick And Easy Way To Make Breakfast Burritos For A Crowd
A breakfast burrito is a blessing from the gods. What isn't so heavenly is the time it takes to prep them when serving a crowd. Each element, from the eggs and cheese to the bacon and sausage, can get cold before you're ready to get rolling. Plus, making each filling in separate pans leaves you with heaps of washing up. The answer is to bake the filling for your burritos in a single sheet pan, cooking each item in a staggered fashion, before dividing the whole lot into uniform slices that make a stack of identical wraps in a flash.
Begin by roasting your seasoned veggies on a large sheet pan until tender. Then crumble over some sausage meat and bake again before pouring over some whisked eggs and popping everything back into the oven for a final few minutes. Once your rectangular-shaped omelet is cooked, divide it into equal portions (in the same way as you slice a pan of brownies). Lay your softened tortillas over your clean kitchen counter and use a spatula to transfer each segment onto each round before rolling them up into burrito as they are, or scattering over extra toppings first, such as shredded cheese, hot sauce, or ketchup. The beauty of this technique is that it eliminates the need to stand at the stove prepping eggs and sausage. Moreover, everything is heated to the same temperature and your guests can dig in together.
Three ways to crisp up breakfast burritos
While you may prefer burritos with a soft exterior, you can crisp them up in a number of ways. The fastest and most convenient is to arrange them neatly on your sheet pan, spritz them with cooking spray, and bake them in the oven until they develop some color and crunch. The second option is to sear your breakfast burritos in a skillet by placing them on its lightly oiled surface and flipping them over once one side is golden. However, you'll have to do this in batches unless you have an extremely large pan, which is why it's more convenient to get the job done all at once in the oven. Alternatively, you can crisp up the exterior of your burritos in the air fryer (just place them seam-side down so they don't unravel in the hot air circulating the chamber).
Making breakfast burritos on a sheet pan is perfect for when you're entertaining a crowd, however, it's also useful for meal prepping. Simply wrap your extra burritos in parchment paper and place them in the fridge for later or freeze them in foil for months at a time. The important egg tip you need for homemade frozen breakfast burritos is to slightly undercook them so they reach the perfect tender texture when reheated in the microwave. You can also simplify the process by using frozen tater tots and vegetables, instead of fresh veggies, making it more of an assembly job.