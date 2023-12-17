Sear Breakfast Burritos In A Skillet For Crispy, Perfectly Sealed Wraps

Whether it's the morning after a late night, or you just need something on the go, breakfast burritos are a convenient way to get every element of the most important meal of the day in every bite. Scrambled eggs, cheese, bacon, avocado, potatoes, you name it and it can be wrapped into a tortilla and called breakfast. But, it's not a burrito if it doesn't hold everything together. An unsealed burrito is a recipe for disaster — one that includes the contents of it falling onto your lap, or worse, the train floor on your morning commute. That's what you get for not searing your burrito, though.

You may have heard of Tastee Tape, the edible tape made just for this reason. The invention even got featured on "The Tonight Show" and was on a list by "Time" magazine of best inventions in 2022 — and the responses from the public have been hilarious, to say the least. Most notable, however, were those pointing out that the solution for this issue already exists, and that it's been being perfected across Latino kitchens for some time now. All you need to do is add some oil to a pan and sear the burrito shut. Better yet, add cheese or beans between the folds for extra support.

Searing your burrito also adds a nice, browned color and crispy exterior that perfectly complements its contents. Of course, none of this will make much of a difference if you don't know how to fold a burrito.