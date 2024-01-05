Harissa Is The Secret To Spicing Up Your Breakfast Burrito

Harissa is the secret to spicing up your breakfast burritos because it provides just the perfect amount of heat when layered on top of your hashbrowns, eggs, and sausage. While it can be scooped on and rolled up just as it is, if you want to make it into more of a sauce and less of a paste, it's not uncommon to find it mixed with olive oil, or thinned out with vinegar or lemon juice. But you can also get creative by frying your eggs or tossing your breakfast potatoes in it, too.

That's right, your burritos aren't the only breakfast item that harissa can lend its spicy flavor to. Just like you'd fry eggs in chili oil, you can fry them in harissa. It'd also make a great addition or substitute to Yotam Ottolenghi's fried boiled eggs, in which he uses a tomato-based chili sauce to create a unique, spicy breakfast. The same can be said for your breakfast potatoes, which are taken to a whole other level with a quick toss in some olive oil and harissa paste.

The other, more obvious, option is to lean into harissa's North African roots and use it to make a spicy, harissa shakshuka. However, if you're just keeping things simple, it works perfectly mixed into scrambled eggs or spread on the inside of your breakfast sandwich. Basically, for anything savory that could use some spice, harissa is a condiment you can rely on.