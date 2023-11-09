Yotam Ottolenghi Serves Fried Boiled Eggs In Chili Sauce For A Unique, Spicy Breakfast

Successful chef, restaurateur, and cookbook author Yotam Ottolenghi thrives on experimentation, exploration, and collaboration. Through this open-minded, inclusive, and playful philosophy, Ottolenghi has managed to transform even the most ubiquitous ingredients and unimaginative meals into unique and creative recipes. For example, in a contribution to The Guardian, Ottolenghi triumphantly takes on the challenge of converting plain old boiled eggs into a culinary novelty.

The chef boils eggs until medium hard, for about six minutes, then shells them, rolls them in corn flour, and fries them. The savory corn-crusted eggs provide a rich flavor and a wonderful crunch that cedes into a buttery, soft, slightly jammy egg. After frying the boiled eggs, Ottolenghi uses the flavorful, corn and seasoning-infused frying oil as the foundation for a vibrant chili sauce made with tomato paste, garlic, onions, rehydrated chilies, chili flakes, and a blend of Middle Eastern spices.

The sauce then becomes a bright and spicy flavor bath into which he places the crispy fried hard-boiled eggs. This novel twist on hard-boiled eggs shows how a routine dish has the potential to inspire a beautifully presented, texturally exciting, and tastily complex breakfast dish. In the true spirit of experimentation, you can use Ottolenghi's recipe as a set of methodological guidelines, leaving flavors up for further exploration in your own kitchen.