Tomato Jam Belongs In Your Next Breakfast Burrito
Who doesn't love a quintessential quintessential California-style breakfast burrito, stuffed with buttery eggs, gooey cheese, earthy avocado, and add-ins from savory sausage to salty fries? But if you think that's good, just wait until you hear about the instant upgrade of tomato jam. Also known as tomato butter, which is a snap to make, tomato jam is an irresistible way to celebrate tomato season but stretch that fresh, juicy flavor for another few weeks. It's also a game-changer for breakfast burritos and other morning dishes, thanks to its sweetness, jammy moisture, touch of acidity, and spice from any seasonings you decide to add.
Tomato jam is a no-brainer for people who like ketchup on their scrambled eggs, but it's an elevated take on that flavor combination with its fresh tomatoes, customizable assortment of spices, and rich texture. To achieve a next-level breakfast burrito, whip up tomato jam by simply combining chopped tomatoes and sugar in a heavy-bottomed pot, bringing the mixture to a boil, and then letting it simmer for about two hours as it thickens. You can use white or brown sugar for different depth of sweetness, and you can add anything from acidic apple cider vinegar to chili powder, cinnamon, smoked paprika, or red pepper flakes. Once your jam is cooled, just spread it over your tortilla before stuffing with your favorite ingredients — and don't forget to sear your burrito closed on a pan with some oil to keep all that jammy goodness inside.
Other breakfast dishes to upgrade with tomato jam
In a sealed container like a glass jar, tomato jam will last at its peak freshness and deliciousness for about two weeks, during which time there are plenty of other breakfast dishes to try it with. Most simply, it's a dream chutney variation, going perfectly with crackers or toast. Spread it over a layer of cream cheese or any soft cheese, or nod specifically to Italian flavors with ricotta. You can also mix a dollop into cottage cheese, garnishing with fresh basil.
Traveling gastronomically from Italy to the United Kingdom, the traditional full English breakfast is another point of inspiration. It includes bacon and sausage, baked beans, black pudding, eggs, toast, mushrooms, beans, potatoes, and tomatoes. You can assemble your own version with your favorites of those items and tomato jam — for example, tomato jam mixed in with the potatoes, spread on the toast, or topping the eggs. Or, jazz up the classic omelet with tomato jam alongside a soft white cheese and some greens like spinach.
You could also incorporate tomato jam into a baked treat like an Italian herb danish with cream cheese and Parmesan, or really flex some creative muscles with sweet-meets-savory breakfast sandwiches. Tomato jam would marry the spice, crunch, and meaty goodness of fried chicken with fluffy, sugary waffles, making wow-factor sliders, and would also make mouth-watering sweet and spicy French toast sandwiches with thick bacon and smoky gouda.