Tomato Jam Belongs In Your Next Breakfast Burrito

Who doesn't love a quintessential quintessential California-style breakfast burrito, stuffed with buttery eggs, gooey cheese, earthy avocado, and add-ins from savory sausage to salty fries? But if you think that's good, just wait until you hear about the instant upgrade of tomato jam. Also known as tomato butter, which is a snap to make, tomato jam is an irresistible way to celebrate tomato season but stretch that fresh, juicy flavor for another few weeks. It's also a game-changer for breakfast burritos and other morning dishes, thanks to its sweetness, jammy moisture, touch of acidity, and spice from any seasonings you decide to add.

Tomato jam is a no-brainer for people who like ketchup on their scrambled eggs, but it's an elevated take on that flavor combination with its fresh tomatoes, customizable assortment of spices, and rich texture. To achieve a next-level breakfast burrito, whip up tomato jam by simply combining chopped tomatoes and sugar in a heavy-bottomed pot, bringing the mixture to a boil, and then letting it simmer for about two hours as it thickens. You can use white or brown sugar for different depth of sweetness, and you can add anything from acidic apple cider vinegar to chili powder, cinnamon, smoked paprika, or red pepper flakes. Once your jam is cooled, just spread it over your tortilla before stuffing with your favorite ingredients — and don't forget to sear your burrito closed on a pan with some oil to keep all that jammy goodness inside.