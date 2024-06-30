Few things in life are better than sitting in a quaint little cafe and taking a bite of perfectly buttery, flaky pastry that's still warm from the oven. If you are looking for bakery-quality Danish pastries to enjoy in the comfort of your own home, look no further than this cheese and Italian herb tomato Danish recipe, from the kitchen of Tasting Table recipe developer Jennine Rye. Bursting with fresh flavors, these crispy, creamy, cheesy pastries contain a wonderful balance of textures.

In this unusual and delicious savory version of a Danish pastry, crisp delicate puff pastry is coated with a garlic and herb cream cheese mixture and topped with slices of juicy red tomato. Garnished with Parmesan and fresh basil, these freshly baked beauties are a perfect slice of summer. What's more, they are deceptively simple to make and are ready to serve in under an hour. So, if you are looking for that picture-perfect cafe experience, read on to find out how you can make this cheese and Italian herb tomato Danish recipe.