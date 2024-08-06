Sweet And Spicy French Toast Breakfast Sandwich Recipe
There are some days when a ho-hum breakfast just won't cut it — those days when that same old bowl of oatmeal, or plate of scrambled eggs just isn't quite special enough. On those mornings, break out this recipe for sweet and spicy French toast breakfast sandwiches.
Made with thick slices of challah, spicy candied bacon, creamy gouda, and freshly sliced apples, this unique sandwich might be just the shake-up your breakfast rotation needs. A drizzle of hot honey over the top before serving takes these French toast sandwiches to the next level, for a restaurant-worthy dish that even the pickiest eaters will appreciate. Recipe developer Katie Rosenhouse tells us, "These sandwiches are a great blend of spicy and sweet, but they also have a lot of depth. Vanilla in the French toast adds a floral quality that balances nicely with the apples and honey, and the nuttiness of the gouda and the brown sugar in the candied bacon make each bite a delicious mix of flavors and textures."
Serve these sandwiches for brunch gatherings, wrapped in foil to enjoy at weekend games, or as a pick-me-up during morning Zoom meetings. You can make the French toast and bacon in advance, so you can assemble and serve in the morning without putting in too much effort. Prepare them the night before serving, and refrigerate until you're ready to assemble and heat the sandwiches in the oven the next day. You can also easily scale up the recipe to feed a crowd.
Gather the ingredients for sweet and spicy French toast sandwiches
These French toast sandwiches are made with just a few simple components. The French toast is prepared by soaking slices of challah in a custard base of eggs, sugar, salt, vanilla, and whole milk. Vanilla adds depth to the French toast, but if you prefer, you can substitute with a splash of rum or bourbon instead. The French toast slices are cooked in a saucepan with butter and topped off with slices of spicy candied bacon. Thin slices of bacon are coated with a spicy blend of dark brown sugar, chili powder, and cayenne pepper, resulting in just enough heat to balance the sweetness of the molasses-rich dark brown sugar. If you prefer additional heat, you can increase the quantity of cayenne or chili pepper as desired.
Gouda adds a creamy texture and earthy flavor to the sandwiches and melts easily in the oven by the time the French toast is heated through. Sliced apples are layered over the cheese for a fresh crunch that brightens the rich flavors of the sandwich. It's all finished off with a generous drizzle of hot honey, adding sweetness and a final kick of spicy heat.
- ½ cup packed dark brown sugar
- ½ teaspoon chili powder
- ½ teaspoon cayenne pepper
- 8 ounces sliced bacon
- 2 large eggs
- 1 tablespoon granulated sugar
- ¼ teaspoon kosher salt
- ½ teaspoon vanilla extract or vanilla bean paste
- ¾ cup whole milk
- 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
- 6 (½-inch thick) slices challah bread
- 8 ounces shredded gouda cheese
- 1 honeycrisp or pink lady apple
- Hot honey, for drizzling as desired
- Preheat the oven to 325 F.
- Line two baking sheets with parchment paper; set aside.
- In a small rimmed plate or bowl, stir to combine the brown sugar, chili powder, and cayenne pepper.
- Slice strips of bacon in half horizontally, and dip a piece into the brown sugar mixture to coat both sides.
- Transfer to a lined baking sheet and repeat with the remaining bacon slices.
- Bake the bacon for 30 to 35 minutes until caramelized, flipping it once halfway through cooking.
- In the meantime, in a medium bowl, whisk to combine the eggs, sugar, salt, and vanilla.
- Add the milk and whisk to combine.
- Heat a generous pat of butter in a large saucepan over medium heat until melted.
- Dip one piece of challah into the egg mixture for about 10 seconds, then flip and soak the remaining side for another 10 seconds.
- Transfer to the hot pan; and repeat with one more slice of challah.
- Cook for 1 to 2 minutes per side, until golden brown.
- Transfer the cooked challah to the remaining lined baking sheet.
- Repeat with remaining challah slices, adding butter to the pan before each batch.
- Shingle slices of bacon over half of the French toast slices.
- Top the remaining slices of French toast evenly with gouda cheese.
- Increase the oven temperature to 375 F.
- Bake the topped French toast for 6 to 8 minutes until the cheese is melted.
- In the meantime, cut the apple into quarters, removing the core. Thinly slice using a mandoline.
- Top the melted cheese with apple slices, and lay bacon-topped slices of French toast over to create sandwiches.
- Slice in half and serve warm, drizzled with hot honey as desired.
How do you keep French toast from becoming soggy?
To keep French toast from becoming soggy (particularly when creating sandwiches), there are a few tips to keep in mind. Perhaps the most important tip is choosing the right bread. We prefer enriched breads like challah or brioche for French toast, for their lightly sweetened flavor, and rich, dense crumb, which soaks up the custard easily without becoming over-saturated. Remember there's no need to soak the slices for an extended period of time — 10 seconds on each side is more than enough time to infuse each slice with the eggy custard without becoming soggy.
Cook the French toast over medium heat to give it ample time to cook through before browning too deeply on the exterior. Finishing these sandwiches off in the oven helps the cheese melt to perfection, but also helps create that perfectly set texture in the French toast while keeping them moist. Serve the sandwiches hot, but place the hot honey (or any desired toppings) on the table so each guest can drizzle their own. If they're topped with honey too far in advance, the liquid will soak into the sandwiches by the time you're ready to serve.
What pairs well with French toast sandwiches?
When it comes to breakfast sandwiches, these sweet and spicy French toast breakfast sandwiches certainly pack a punch — not just in flavor, but in sheer size as well. With meat, cheese, and fruit they satisfy pretty much every breakfast craving, and they certainly don't need much to curb those morning hunger pangs.
If you do want to serve them as part of a larger brunch spread, pair them with fresh side dishes to brighten and balance the meal. A fresh fruit salad, seasonal side salad, yogurt parfaits, or other light brunch favorites would do well as side dishes, as well as heartier options like hash browns, poached eggs, quiche, or a frittata. Offer up freshly squeezed orange juice, coffee, and tea, and everyone will be satisfied. Maple syrup or honey on the table can be a nice alternative to the hot honey for those looking for less heat, or hot sauce for anyone who wants to up the ante even more.
How can I change up these French toast sandwiches?
These sandwiches have a nice balance of flavors and textures: sweet and spicy, crunchy and tender. For a similar flavor profile, apples can be substituted with thinly sliced pears in the fall, peaches or plums in the summer, figs, or fresh berries. Add caramelized onions for an even more savory flavor, a sprinkle of thyme leaves, minced sage, or rosemary for an herbaceous touch, or a handful of arugula for peppery freshness.
Swap the challah with brioche or cinnamon raisin bread, or any thick-cut bread you prefer. Note that stale bread is always a great option for French toast, although you may need to soak it for an additional few seconds. Add a hint of spice in the way of ground cinnamon or nutmeg, or swap the bacon with turkey bacon before candying if desired. Gouda can be substituted with muenster, cheddar, Havarti, fontina, Gruyère, or other melty cheeses as you like.