Sweet and Spicy French Toast Breakfast Sandwich Recipe

There are some days when a ho-hum breakfast just won't cut it — those days when that same old bowl of oatmeal, or plate of scrambled eggs just isn't quite special enough. On those mornings, break out this recipe for sweet and spicy French toast breakfast sandwiches.

Made with thick slices of challah, spicy candied bacon, creamy gouda, and freshly sliced apples, this unique sandwich might be just the shake-up your breakfast rotation needs. A drizzle of hot honey over the top before serving takes these French toast sandwiches to the next level, for a restaurant-worthy dish that even the pickiest eaters will appreciate. Recipe developer Katie Rosenhouse tells us, "These sandwiches are a great blend of spicy and sweet, but they also have a lot of depth. Vanilla in the French toast adds a floral quality that balances nicely with the apples and honey, and the nuttiness of the gouda and the brown sugar in the candied bacon make each bite a delicious mix of flavors and textures."

Serve these sandwiches for brunch gatherings, wrapped in foil to enjoy at weekend games, or as a pick-me-up during morning Zoom meetings. You can make the French toast and bacon in advance, so you can assemble and serve in the morning without putting in too much effort. Prepare them the night before serving, and refrigerate until you're ready to assemble and heat the sandwiches in the oven the next day. You can also easily scale up the recipe to feed a crowd.