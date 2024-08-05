Make Jammy Tomato Butter With 2 Ingredients (And No Actual Butter)
Summer is the ideal time to take advantage of in-season, juicy tomatoes. You can, of course, whip up a fresh caprese salad or simply marinate your fresh tomatoes in oil and vinegar for an easy snack. But if you want something that will last or at least three weeks and can be used in a myriad of ways, try your hand at tomato butter instead.
Contrary to its name, this condiment has no actual butter in it. Instead, you'll be creating a spread with the fruits that you can use in place of the dairy product, like spreading it on toast. Plus, you only need two ingredients to create it: Tomatoes and sugar. If that sounds a bit like ketchup to you, you're not wrong. But with tomato butter you'll get a final result with simpler ingredients, a chunkier texture, and a much fresher taste. And while you can stick to two components here, when you make this condiment by hand you can also add in (or omit) all of the spices and flavorings you heart desires.
How to make and use tomato butter
The process for making tomato butter is more akin to a jam than the dairy product — but luckily, it's incredibly simple. You'll want to heat your tomatoes and sugar over the stove with any other optional ingredients included for flavoring. Feel free to throw in spices like cinnamon, garlic, ginger, cumin, cloves, or salt for flavor. You can also add some red pepper flakes, cayenne pepper, or minced jalapeño for a kick. And if you want to go in a more acidic direction to balance out your sugar, squeeze in some lemon or lime juice. Once everything has reached a boil, turn down the heat so your butter can simmer until it thickens up. Then make sure it has time to cool before you store it in an air-tight container in the fridge.
Aside from spreading your condiment on toast and crackers, there are plenty of ways to use it. Add dollops to charcuterie boards, spread it on sandwiches, or smooth it over proteins like chicken and fish. You can also stir it into hot dishes like pasta, scrambled eggs, and risotto, or even swirl it over pizza or soup. And if you're running out of time to use up your entire jar, feel free to toss it in the freezer, where it can last for a whole year.