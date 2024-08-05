Make Jammy Tomato Butter With 2 Ingredients (And No Actual Butter)

Summer is the ideal time to take advantage of in-season, juicy tomatoes. You can, of course, whip up a fresh caprese salad or simply marinate your fresh tomatoes in oil and vinegar for an easy snack. But if you want something that will last or at least three weeks and can be used in a myriad of ways, try your hand at tomato butter instead.

Contrary to its name, this condiment has no actual butter in it. Instead, you'll be creating a spread with the fruits that you can use in place of the dairy product, like spreading it on toast. Plus, you only need two ingredients to create it: Tomatoes and sugar. If that sounds a bit like ketchup to you, you're not wrong. But with tomato butter you'll get a final result with simpler ingredients, a chunkier texture, and a much fresher taste. And while you can stick to two components here, when you make this condiment by hand you can also add in (or omit) all of the spices and flavorings you heart desires.