Marinate Tomatoes In Oil And Vinegar For An Easy And Fresh Snack
Tomatoes possess a lot of flavor, but they're seldom the first choice when in the mood for a snack. It takes extra ingredients to truly bring out their depth, but when it comes out, they make the most delicious treat you can't get enough of. To get that effect, simply marinate tomatoes in oil and vinegar.
Tomatoes, oil, and vinegar are the key ingredients to some of our favorite appetizers, including classic bruschetta and caprese salad. While these recipes simply have oil and vinegar drizzled on top of tomatoes, marinating the fruits in them unlocks a whole new dimension of flavor. The tomatoes become tangier and more herbaceous, and their sweetness is emphasized. To truly experience the best of marinated tomatoes, opt for ripened versions of the fruit. Cherry and grape tomatoes make the best choice for snacking, but you can use any kind you want and simply slice them up.
Add the tomatoes to a jar, along with salt, pepper, and fresh herbs like basil, rosemary, and parsley. Next, pour in the vinegar. White vinegar brings a bright, zesty flair while balsamic elevates the tomatoes' sweet taste. For a robust fruitiness, go for red wine vinegar. Extra virgin olive oil is an obvious choice, but walnut and sesame oil are great finishing oils, too. Leave the tomatoes to sit for at least two hours. The longer they marinate, though, the stronger they'll taste. They can stay in the fridge for four days, but they'll soften considerably over time.
Try these other ways to enjoy marinated tomatoes
Outside of eating them as a snack, marinated tomatoes are a delicious, quick addition to any meal. Oil and vinegar-infused cherry tomatoes can bring a bright zing to veggie antipasti Italian pasta salad. The dish is already filled with tons of tart flavor, so prepare the tomatoes to match. Use white wine vinegar for a soft, mellow taste and season with plenty of herbs like oregano, Italian parsley, and thyme.
Heirloom tomatoes are significantly larger, but they have an intricate flavor that's even better when combined with oil and vinegar. They're meaty, fruity, and rich — qualities that shine best when paired with balsamic vinegar. Use olive oil and keep the flavoring simple with sea salt, black pepper, and lemon zest. Slices of these marinated tomatoes are excellent on sandwiches, particularly a pesto prosciutto breakfast sandwich or Italian sub.
Save some tomatoes for an easy dinner with spaghetti or other pasta. They're a great topping for buttered noodles on those nights when you're simply not in the mood to cook. Marinated tomatoes are also great for elevating protein, as they bring a tangy flavor to salmon, chicken, or steak.