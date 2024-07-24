Marinate Tomatoes In Oil And Vinegar For An Easy And Fresh Snack

Tomatoes possess a lot of flavor, but they're seldom the first choice when in the mood for a snack. It takes extra ingredients to truly bring out their depth, but when it comes out, they make the most delicious treat you can't get enough of. To get that effect, simply marinate tomatoes in oil and vinegar.

Tomatoes, oil, and vinegar are the key ingredients to some of our favorite appetizers, including classic bruschetta and caprese salad. While these recipes simply have oil and vinegar drizzled on top of tomatoes, marinating the fruits in them unlocks a whole new dimension of flavor. The tomatoes become tangier and more herbaceous, and their sweetness is emphasized. To truly experience the best of marinated tomatoes, opt for ripened versions of the fruit. Cherry and grape tomatoes make the best choice for snacking, but you can use any kind you want and simply slice them up.

Add the tomatoes to a jar, along with salt, pepper, and fresh herbs like basil, rosemary, and parsley. Next, pour in the vinegar. White vinegar brings a bright, zesty flair while balsamic elevates the tomatoes' sweet taste. For a robust fruitiness, go for red wine vinegar. Extra virgin olive oil is an obvious choice, but walnut and sesame oil are great finishing oils, too. Leave the tomatoes to sit for at least two hours. The longer they marinate, though, the stronger they'll taste. They can stay in the fridge for four days, but they'll soften considerably over time.