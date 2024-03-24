Switch Up Breakfast With Savory, Indian-Style Crepes

Just when you thought you were getting the hang of Indian food recipes, another extremely enticing one heads your way. Some are well-lauded regional specialties, while others seemingly crop up out of nowhere. But chances are, given the vast population of India and its love of creative cooking, there could be millions of people already embracing what's a brand-new challenge in your kitchen. In this case, we're talking about a very intricate way of making crepes, regionally known as dosas.

Crepes can be sweet or savory, as we all know — and we all love. But this particular Tasting Table recipe takes on a classic masala dosa crepes challenge, which is a commitment, to say the least. It's a true labor of love, one that gets creative juices and consequent aromas flowing. Recipe developer Mirima Hahnm takes you step by step on a culinary journey through the heart of South Indian dosa creation.

But first, it helps to understand what these savory dosa crepes are, and why you'd want to invest the time and effort on creating them. Here's a brief look at switching up breakfast with these Indian-style delicacies, how they differ from French or other styles of crepes, and ideas for customizing them to your own pallet.