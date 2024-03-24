Switch Up Breakfast With Savory, Indian-Style Crepes
Just when you thought you were getting the hang of Indian food recipes, another extremely enticing one heads your way. Some are well-lauded regional specialties, while others seemingly crop up out of nowhere. But chances are, given the vast population of India and its love of creative cooking, there could be millions of people already embracing what's a brand-new challenge in your kitchen. In this case, we're talking about a very intricate way of making crepes, regionally known as dosas.
Crepes can be sweet or savory, as we all know — and we all love. But this particular Tasting Table recipe takes on a classic masala dosa crepes challenge, which is a commitment, to say the least. It's a true labor of love, one that gets creative juices and consequent aromas flowing. Recipe developer Mirima Hahnm takes you step by step on a culinary journey through the heart of South Indian dosa creation.
But first, it helps to understand what these savory dosa crepes are, and why you'd want to invest the time and effort on creating them. Here's a brief look at switching up breakfast with these Indian-style delicacies, how they differ from French or other styles of crepes, and ideas for customizing them to your own pallet.
Transforming breakfast with Indian dosas
Regarding why we spend so much time creating Indian-style masala dosa crepes rather than western crepes, it comes down to the depth of flavor. This might be the deepest, most multi-flavored breakfast dish you've ever tackled, with what at first seems like just a fancy pancake. But this springy pancake upgrade is made of, and filled with, far different ingredients.
Rather than a flour base like traditional crepes, Indian-style dosa crepes can be made from fermented rice batter and an Indian-grown bean known as black gram. Some dosa versions use lentils, finger millet, or a rice/semolina blend instead. Those choices affect the taste and dosa texture, ranging from light to chewy, lacy, brittle, or hearty. Aside from base ingredients, many dosas variations exist based on what's inside them. They can be served flat like traditional crepes or pancakes, but they're often rolled with tasty savory fillings.
Examples include spicy masala dosas with seasoned potatoes, paneer cheese dosas, and dozens of versions with everything from eggs to oats, vegetables, chicken, mutton, soy granules, or noodles, typically accompanied by interesting chutneys and gravies. A big plus on the pallet is when they're sizzled in ghee for buttery warmth and flavor. Rather than limiting morning food to a handful of Western-style breakfast items, customize Indian dosas with crepe ingredients you already love, such as fruits, peanut butter, prosciutto, smoked salmon, or anything bringing a fresh daybreak surprise.