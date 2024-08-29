11 Types Of Tortillas, Explained

Tortillas are a staple component of many dishes, including tacos, fajitas, enchiladas, and more. But, that doesn't mean that you can swap one tortilla for another all willy-nilly. Rather, each type of tortilla, whether it's from your local grocery store or ethnic grocer or made in your own home kitchen, has a special utility that makes it better suited for some applications and fillings and not others.

In order to gain a better understanding and appreciation for the scope of the various tortilla varieties that you might see on shelves or on restaurant menus, we consulted two experts: chef Erasmo "Ras" Casiano of Lucina Eatery & Bar and Xiquita Restaurant & Bar, and chef Carlos Gaytán. They not only provided insight about the difference between how these tortilla types are made, but also where to use them to reap the fullest potential of their flavor and texture. We guarantee that it will make you think twice about settling for a pack of ho-hum yellow corn tortillas for everything.