Our High-Protein Breakfast Burrito Is Ideal For Meal Preppers

Our make-ahead, high-protein breakfast burrito recipe might just save your mornings with its easy prep and even easier reheating. Only 30 minutes of prep early in the week will guarantee a hot, protein-laden breakfast on the table in under 10 minutes for the mornings to come.

We all have those days when we're running around our kitchen like a chicken with its head cut off. Nothing is ready, the coffee is burnt, and we end up eating cereal or cold leftovers for breakfast simply because we didn't have time for anything more satisfying and proteinaceous. Enter these make-ahead, high-protein breakfast burritos.

According to Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table, these burritos are loaded with turkey, cottage cheese, and eggs for protein, and get a boost of flavors and vitamins from veggies, salsa, and cheese. They require only a short amount of work that can be done even months in advance. The freezer does the rest, and a quick reheating in the oven or even a microwave makes for a perfect breakfast routine.