The Best Fruit Dip Recipe Features 5 Ingredients

If you want to elevate a fruit plate, adding a creamy bowl of fruit dip will transform a run-of-the-mill platter into a delicious and interactive experience. This five-ingredient fruit dip recipe from developer Miriam Hahn is mildly sweet, extra creamy, and thanks to the Greek yogurt and silken tofu, absolutely loaded with protein. It's the perfect dip to serve at a party, brunch, shower, or as an after school snack and as an added bonus, it will make your kids (and yourself) eat more fruit. With only five ingredients and a few minutes, you can whip up this dessert at a moment's notice.

"Tofu is one of my favorite ingredients, and the silken variety is perfect to use in creamy desserts," Hahn says. "Since tofu is neutral in taste, it easily takes on the flavors it's combined with and packs a powerful protein punch while it's at it." So, while we mostly associate tofu with savory applications, the mild-tasting ingredient works just as well in sweet recipes, too.