The Best Fruit Dip Recipe Features 5 Ingredients
If you want to elevate a fruit plate, adding a creamy bowl of fruit dip will transform a run-of-the-mill platter into a delicious and interactive experience. This five-ingredient fruit dip recipe from developer Miriam Hahn is mildly sweet, extra creamy, and thanks to the Greek yogurt and silken tofu, absolutely loaded with protein. It's the perfect dip to serve at a party, brunch, shower, or as an after school snack and as an added bonus, it will make your kids (and yourself) eat more fruit. With only five ingredients and a few minutes, you can whip up this dessert at a moment's notice.
"Tofu is one of my favorite ingredients, and the silken variety is perfect to use in creamy desserts," Hahn says. "Since tofu is neutral in taste, it easily takes on the flavors it's combined with and packs a powerful protein punch while it's at it." So, while we mostly associate tofu with savory applications, the mild-tasting ingredient works just as well in sweet recipes, too.
Gather the ingredients for 5-ingredient protein-packed fruit dip
To make this recipe, start by grabbing the protein superstar, silken tofu. Then pick up some unsweetened Greek yogurt, maple syrup, vanilla, and cinnamon.
Step 1: Drain the tofu
Take the tofu out of the package and drain in the sink, then dry with a clean dish towel or a paper towel.
Step 2: Measure out the tofu
Measure out 1 cup of the tofu.
Step 3: Add the tofu and yogurt to a blender
Add the tofu and the yogurt to a blender.
Step 4: Blend
Blend until smooth.
Step 5: Add the remaining ingredients
Now add the maple syrup, vanilla, and cinnamon.
Step 6: Blend again
Blend again.
Step 7: Cover and chill
Cover with a lid or plastic wrap and chill in the fridge for 30 minutes.
Step 8: Serve with fruit
Serve with fresh fruit.
5-Ingredient Protein-Packed Fruit Dip Recipe
Creamy, sweet, and loaded with protein, this 5-ingredient dessert dip pairs well with just about any fruit.
Ingredients
- 1 cup silken tofu
- 1 cup unsweetened Greek yogurt
- 3 tablespoons maple syrup
- ½ teaspoon vanilla
- ½ teaspoon cinnamon
Directions
- Take the tofu out of the package and drain in the sink, then dry with a clean dish towel or a paper towel.
- Measure out 1 cup of the tofu.
- Add the tofu and the yogurt to a blender.
- Blend until smooth.
- Now add the maple syrup, vanilla, and cinnamon.
- Blend again.
- Cover with a lid or plastic wrap and chill in the fridge for 30 minutes.
- Serve with fresh fruit.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|102
|Total Fat
|4.3 g
|Saturated Fat
|1.9 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|6.4 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|9.7 g
|Dietary Fiber
|0.5 g
|Total Sugars
|7.9 g
|Sodium
|28.7 mg
|Protein
|7.3 g
What can I serve with this fruit dip?
All kinds of fruit can be served with this dip along with some other fun dippers. To start, strawberries with the stems left on work well for easy dipping. Thinly sliced apples, bananas cut into thick coins, chopped kiwi, or pineapple chunks all complement the dip beautifully. Adding some toothpicks to the fruit will make it easier to dip. For grapes, blueberries, blackberries, or raspberries, since they are small in size, string them on small skewers for ease of dipping. Or, try mixing up the fruit pieces on larger skewers so that there is a variety on each one.
For some non-fruit options graham crackers are a perfect addition to the platter. Or try simple cookies like vanilla wafers, biscotti, or even something more elaborate like almond crinkle cookies.
Another fun idea to add with the fruit dip is cake pops. Try balls of cake that are coated with frosting and covered in sprinkles. This idea works well for children's birthday parties and playdates.
What are some ingredient swaps for the fruit dip?
Even though this simple recipe only has five ingredients, there are some swaps you may want to consider. If you don't want to use silken tofu, you can just add in more of the Greek yogurt, or use cream cheese, or blended cottage cheese. If you use cream cheese, the whipped variety will work best, and be sure to bring the cheese to room temperature before starting the blending. Another option is to make an easy cashew cream by soaking ¾ cup of raw cashews in hot water for 30 minutes, then blending until smooth. Instead of Greek yogurt, you can go with a plant based yogurt like cashew, almond, or coconut. Cashew yogurt tends to be thickest and closest to the texture of Greek yogurt.
There are many other sweetener options as well, if you prefer to skip the maple syrup. Try using agave nectar, date syrup, coconut nectar, or honey. For a more natural sweetener, blend one ripe banana in with the tofu and the yogurt to provide sweetness along with some banana flavor.