Roasted Squash And Peppers Wrap Recipe

Wraps are a simple and delicious meal idea, and because you can use whatever filling you like, they are beautifully versatile. You can eat them without needing any silverware, which makes them a great option for a packed lunch that is a little different from the usual sandwiches. All you need to do is roll them, wrap them up, and they're good to go! Recipe developer Jennine Rye has devised this delicious, healthy, and filling wrap with roast squash and peppers as a flavorful vegetarian dish; great for those who consume a meat-free diet or for those looking for meal ideas to cut down on meat consumption.

Technically a fruit, the squash is part of the same family of plants as the pumpkin and the zucchini. When roasted, the squash becomes beautifully starchy, with a texture a bit like potato, and a delicate and nutty sweetness that is enhanced by the cooking process. Squashes are also packed full of vitamins and minerals, and this wrap is a great way to add to your five-a-day. The caramelized sweetness of the roasted vegetables is further flavored with a mixture of herbs and spices, then served with cilantro and garlic sour cream to give the wraps a fresh, acidic tang. With crisp lettuce, smooth and creamy avocado, and sharp smokey cheddar cheese, these wraps are packed full of different delightful textures and flavors.