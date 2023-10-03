Roasted Squash And Peppers Wrap Recipe
Wraps are a simple and delicious meal idea, and because you can use whatever filling you like, they are beautifully versatile. You can eat them without needing any silverware, which makes them a great option for a packed lunch that is a little different from the usual sandwiches. All you need to do is roll them, wrap them up, and they're good to go! Recipe developer Jennine Rye has devised this delicious, healthy, and filling wrap with roast squash and peppers as a flavorful vegetarian dish; great for those who consume a meat-free diet or for those looking for meal ideas to cut down on meat consumption.
Technically a fruit, the squash is part of the same family of plants as the pumpkin and the zucchini. When roasted, the squash becomes beautifully starchy, with a texture a bit like potato, and a delicate and nutty sweetness that is enhanced by the cooking process. Squashes are also packed full of vitamins and minerals, and this wrap is a great way to add to your five-a-day. The caramelized sweetness of the roasted vegetables is further flavored with a mixture of herbs and spices, then served with cilantro and garlic sour cream to give the wraps a fresh, acidic tang. With crisp lettuce, smooth and creamy avocado, and sharp smokey cheddar cheese, these wraps are packed full of different delightful textures and flavors.
Gather the ingredients for this roasted squash and peppers wrap recipe
To begin this roasted squash and peppers wrap recipe, first you will need to gather the ingredients. For the baked vegetables you will want a butternut squash, a few bell peppers, garlic powder, oregano, cumin, paprika, coriander, salt and pepper, and olive oil. For the sauce and the wraps you will need sour cream, garlic, cilantro, wraps, lettuce, avocado, and smoked cheddar.
For this recipe, choose the wraps you most prefer — Rye is using sweet potato wraps, which are gluten-free and vegan-friendly — however, you can use ordinary wheat-based wraps or any others that you enjoy. The wraps can also easily be swapped out for pita bread as a delicious alternative.
Roast the squash and peppers
Roasting is such a simple way to make the most out of vegetables, with the oven cooking process helping them to become deliciously rich and caramelized. When preparing vegetables to roast, it is important to think about their size and how quickly they cook. Luckily, butternut squash and peppers roast well together, just make sure to keep the butternut squash chunks and the peppers roughly the same size. Simply add the chopped raw veggies to a bowl and toss them with the herbs, spices, and oil, before transferring them to an oven tray and roasting them for 45 minutes.
Mix the sour cream
While the squash and the red peppers roast in the oven, it's a good time to prepare the other components of this wrap recipe. Start by mixing together the accompanying sauce; simply add the crushed garlic and chopped cilantro to sour cream and give it a good stir. The zingy freshness of this sauce really complements the warm sweetness of the roasted vegetables, making the flavors pop. To prepare the avocado, it's best to wait and slice it just before serving it, to prevent browning.
Assemble the wraps
Once the vegetables are tender and colored around the edges, take them from the oven and let them sit for a few minutes. There are many different ways to fold wraps, from the classic burrito roll to the three-fold sushi sandwich technique. Whichever you do use, it's important to not overfill them or else they won't fold at all. Fill them with the warm roasted vegetables, lettuce, avocado, and a good dollop of the sour cream sauce. Sprinkle on some grated cheddar, wrap it up and enjoy! Any leftovers can be stored In the fridge and enjoyed for up to three days.
- 1 medium butternut squash
- 2 bell peppers
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 teaspoon dried oregano
- ½ teaspoon ground cumin
- ½ teaspoon ground paprika
- ¼ teaspoon ground coriander
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 garlic clove, crushed
- 2 tablespoons fresh cilantro, finely chopped
- ½ cup sour cream
- 4 large wraps
- 1 cup lettuce, sliced
- 1 avocado
- 1 cup smoked cheddar, grated
- Preheat the oven to 375°F.
- Using a potato peeler, peel the skin from the butternut squash and then use a sharp knife to cut it into roughly 1-inch chunks. Cut the peppers into slices.
- In a small bowl, mix together the garlic power, dried oregano, ground cumin, ground paprika, ground coriander, salt, and pepper, to taste.
- Place the chopped butternut squash and peppers into a large baking tray. Toss them in the cooking oil and sprinkle them with the herb and spice mixture.
- Roast in the oven for 45 minutes until the butternut squash is cooked through and beginning to caramelize.
- Mix the crushed garlic and the chopped cilantro into the sour cream and set to one side.
- To assemble the wraps, add a dollop of the sour cream mixture, a scoop or two of the roasted squash and peppers, and then finish off with some of the lettuce, a few slices of avocado, and a sprinkling of the smoked cheddar. Roll up the wrap and enjoy.
|Calories per Serving
|595
|Total Fat
|35.9 g
|Saturated Fat
|12.0 g
|Trans Fat
|0.2 g
|Cholesterol
|49.6 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|57.5 g
|Dietary Fiber
|9.4 g
|Total Sugars
|8.6 g
|Sodium
|889.1 mg
|Protein
|16.6 g