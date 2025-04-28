Cottage Cheese Banana Pudding Is The High-Protein Recipe You've Been Craving

Banana pudding is a rich, creamy, and decadent dessert that's often made with sweetened condensed milk or vanilla pudding mix. When the recipe features homemade custard, it includes ingredients such as whole milk, eggs, butter, and sugar. Classic banana pudding is delicious, but our lightened-up version allows you to enjoy this traditional favorite while cutting back on fat and sugar.

Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has created a recipe for banana pudding that features cottage cheese as the main ingredient. Cottage cheese can enhance desserts by adding creaminess and a deep, rich flavor. It also turns this dish into a high-protein dessert, with over 20 grams of protein per serving. Don't worry about any lumps — it blends completely smooth and creamy.

The pudding is flavored with ripe bananas, vanilla extract, and cinnamon, and it's naturally sweetened with a little maple syrup. It turns out thick, creamy, rich, sweet, and fruity all at once. You could simply blend the ingredients and serve it as is, but the recipe goes a step further to create beautiful layers in parfait glasses. The pudding is layered with sliced fresh banana and crumbled vanilla cookies, and a final topping of whipped cream and sprinkled cinnamon makes this dessert picture perfect. In even more good news, you can make this pudding in the blender and assemble the layers in less than 20 minutes, so it's an easy way to create an impressive dessert without spending hours in the kitchen.