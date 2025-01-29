​​Give Tiramisu A Satisfying Protein Boost With One Simple Swap

All you need for this protein-rich tiramisu recipe is ladyfingers, coffee, cocoa powder, mascarpone cheese and plain, full-fat Greek yogurt. You can swap in cacao powder for some added antioxidants, or even make your own paleo ladyfingers with coconut flour. You can also skip the mascarpone altogether or use low-fat yogurt to lower your calorie intake. A tablespoon of marsala, dark rum, or Kahlúa mixed into the cooled coffee adds a delicious, boozy flavor.

Advertisement

To make the swap, whisk together an eight ounce package of mascarpone cheese, if using, with about two cups of Greek yogurt. A few spoons of honey and some vanilla extract will help sweeten the yogurt. Once the mixture is smooth, set it aside and start arranging the ladyfinger layer. Quickly dip each ladyfinger into the coffee and lay flat on the bottom of a serving dish that's at least two inches tall. Don't soak the ladyfingers for too long, or they will fall apart.

Once the dish base is covered, spoon the mascarpone and yogurt mixture over the top and smooth with a spatula. Transfer to the refrigerator to set for at least six hours, dusting the top with cocoa powder before serving, and that's it. This protein-rich tiramisu will last for up to seven days in the fridge and taste even better the next day – if you can wait that long.

Advertisement

More traditional recipes don't include heavy cream, only mascarpone, and also use whisked separated egg yolks and whites. If you're following one of those recipes, swap out half the mascarpone for Greek yoghurt. Our classic tiramisu recipe uses eggs, cream, and mascarpone, so just switch cream for yogurt.