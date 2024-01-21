Valentine's Day Tiramisu Pudding Recipe

A few things are widely considered hallmarks of a great Valentine's Day. Maybe it's a fancy meal at a gourmet restaurant, or a romantic night on the town. Maybe you're the type to prefer a cozy night in with a funny movie. In either case, who wouldn't want to cap the night off with a rich, dark chocolate dessert like this tiramisu-inspired pudding? Introducing a grown-up version of the chocolate pudding you remember eating as a kid. More of a French-style pudding, this dessert is more smooth and creamy than gloopy or jiggly. Topped off with a fluffy cloud of mascarpone whipped cream, this dessert is rich, smooth, and luxurious — just like any good Valentine's Day dessert should be.

Developed by Taylor Murray, this recipe is great no matter what your plans for the big day are, because you can make it ahead of time and keep it in the refrigerator until you're ready to eat. Plus, the mascarpone helps stabilize the whipped cream on top so it won't fall or weep overnight. Finish it off with a dust of cocoa powder, and you have the perfect dessert.